Bengaluru, February 11: Silver prices in India traded marginally higher on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, extending their consolidation at elevated levels after last week’s mild correction. The white metal found support from firm global trends, stable industrial demand, and cautious investor positioning amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. Check the latest silver rates today in key Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

Market participants remained watchful as volatility across global commodity markets persisted. While silver prices in most northern and western Indian cities hovered close to the INR 4 lakh per kg mark, southern markets continued to trade at a premium, driven by stronger regional demand and supply dynamics. Gold Rate Today, February 11, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rates for February 11, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai INR 4,10,800 Hyderabad INR 4,10,800 New Delhi INR 4,00,900 Mumbai INR 4,00,900 Kolkata INR 4,00,900 Bengaluru INR 4,00,900 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 4,00,900 Gurugram INR 4,00,900 Ahmedabad INR 4,00,900 Jaipur INR 4,00,900 Lucknow INR 4,00,900 Bhopal INR 4,00,900 Jodhpur INR 4,00,900 Srinagar* INR 3,96,200

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS, and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Despite recent range-bound movement, silver prices on February 11, 2026, remained well above monthly averages, reflecting continued interest from both investors and industrial users. Analysts note that global inflation trends, currency fluctuations, and industrial demand outlook will be key factors influencing whether silver regains upward momentum or continues to trade sideways in the near term.

