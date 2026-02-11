The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have released a series of surveillance videos and images showing a masked, armed individual at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. The 84-year-old went missing from her Tucson, Arizona, residence on February 1, 2026, in what authorities are treating as an abduction. Savannah Guthrie New Video Shows Masked Man in CCTV Camera, FBI Director Kash Patel Releases Pics and Video of Suspect (Watch).

The release of the footage has turned a national spotlight on Guthrie’s family, including her husband, Michael Feldman, who recently broke his silence on the investigation.

Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance in Tucson

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills on the night of January 31. Investigators declared the property a crime scene after discovering evidence of forced entry and blood splatters on the porch.

Adding to the urgency, authorities noted that Nancy’s pacemaker stopped syncing with her devices at approximately 2:12 am on February 1. While unverified ransom notes have been sent to various media outlets, the Pima County Sheriff has expressed skepticism regarding the motives, focusing instead on the physical evidence found at the scene.

The CCTV Footage

The newly released footage, recovered by the FBI with assistance from technical specialists, captures a subject outside the front door in the early hours of February 1. The individual is seen wearing a full ski mask, gloves, a jacket, and a backpack, and law enforcement pointed out what appears to be a holstered firearm on the subject's waistband.

FBI Release Video of Masked Individual Outside Nancy Guthrie's Tucson Home

The footage shows the suspect actively attempting to disable the security system. In one clip, the person is seen cupping the camera lens with a gloved hand to hide their identity. In a subsequent video, the suspect returns with a small flashlight held in their mouth and uses prairie brush and plants taken from the front yard to further obstruct the camera's view. Despite the lack of a paid subscription for the doorbell camera, the FBI successfully retrieved the footage from "backend systems."

Who is Michael Feldman?

As the investigation intensifies, public interest has grown in Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman. A prominent public relations and communications consultant, Feldman is currently the North American co-chair of the global firm FGS Global.

Michael Feldman’s Instagram Post

Before his career in the private sector, Feldman was a veteran political strategist. He served as a senior adviser and traveling chief of staff to former Vice President Al Gore and worked as a liaison between the Clinton-Gore White House and Congress. Feldman and Guthrie married in March 2014 and have two children. Recently, Feldman told reporters he remains responsive to investigators, but described himself as feeling "mostly unhelpful" during the ongoing crisis. Savannah Guthrie Posts Video Message to Her Mother’s Kidnapper; President Donald Trump Speaks to ‘Today’ Host (Watch).

Savannah Guthrie’s First Marriage

Before her marriage to Feldman, Savannah Guthrie was married to Mark Orchard, a former journalist for the BBC. The pair met in 2005 while covering the Michael Jackson trial and married in December of that year. Their marriage lasted four years, ending in divorce in 2009. Guthrie has previously described the split as a difficult period, noting that she met Feldman shortly after the divorce was finalised.

