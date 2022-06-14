Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Faridabad-based Ed-tech platform Hobit reaches yet another milestone, transforming the lives of 1,00,000+ people across India and abroad facilitating the learning of numerous hobbies on the application. Hobit emerging as a leading learning platform for imparting non-academic skills establishes itself as the biggest player addressing the market for extracurricular activities/hobbies with an expected ARR of approx INR 4 Crore. At Hobit one learns from the industry's top-notch artists pertaining to numerous domains of hobbies such as dance, fitness, music, arts, gardening and cooking to name a few.

In the competitive landscape Hobit is foraying ahead with leaps and bounds outperforming even the leaders of the domain!!! With a 5X growth in the numbers of users, Hobit is delighting the growing customer base, quite promisingly. The company has witnessed a fascinating 2000 per cent growth in revenue. The 55K monthly active users (MAU) on the community spend 15+ mins/day on the app. Hobit is catering to the $10 Bn extra-curricular market in India and has received significant interest from UAE and other MENA region countries as well.

Started recently in 2021, Hobit has crafted an irreplaceable niche for itself in the hearts of working professionals as well as the homemakers alike, as the platform provides them with an opportunity to pursue the hobbies they love from their own space and at their own convenient pace. It is an experiential virtual learning platform that connects passionate mentors and learners through virtual mentorship, engaging learning experiences, and community building in which users can challenge the friends and peers, as well as learn from them.

The founders of Hobit claim that all the courses or sessions are being offered at most affordable prices along with flexible time slots which makes it stand out of the ed-tech crowd. It has 50+ tutors from three countries i.e India, UAE, Bahrain, including newly launched celebrity courses Viz. a course on Hip-Hop by the winner of 'Dance Deewane Season 3' i.e. by Piyush Gurbhele and a course on Singing by the winner of 'Indian Idol Season 1' i.e by Abhijit Sawant. The platform is gaining high traction especially from Tier II and Tier III cities of India. Their app is available on both android and iOS along with a web page. The founders further claim that they will be having a user base of 5,00,000+ by the end of the year 2022. Their long-term vision is to organise the hob-tech sector both physically and virtually to make numerous hobbies feasible and accessible to all.

Thus, Hobit is marching ahead, shining as a unique virtual platform imparting 360-degree solution across all age groups, facilitating the learning of various hobbies from renowned artists across PAN India and abroad. In addition to the learning experiences, learners can be a part of a community of like-minded learners at Hobit Social and share their journey with others.

As highly quoted by Stan Jacobs, "To be happy in life, one must develop at least four hobbies: one to bring you money, one to keep you healthy, one to bring you joy, and one to bring you peace." The ever-growing customer base of Hobit seems to be standing as a successful testimony of the same. Foraying ahead on the path of aggressive growth Hobit is currently outperforming a leading competitor as well.

Also, there are more opportunities now than ever before to even make a small, part-time business out of a hobby one loves. Recognising this, a lot of people are jumping the bandwagon of Hobit, making it the fastest-growing ed-tech platform in the domain!!

For more information, please visit: www.hobit.in.

