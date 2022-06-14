New Delhi, June 14: A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala.

Punjab Police filed two applications in Patiala House Court for the arrest of Bishnoi and regarding his transit remand (or physical custody).

Though he was allowed to be arrested, orders on transit remand are yet to be pronounced, as per his counsel, advocate Vishal Chopra.

A detailed order is expected to be made available later.

On Friday, the gangster was sent to four more days police custody, in connection with an old Arms Act case. Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder: Autopsy Reveals 24 Bullet Wounds on His Body.

During the last hearing, the Delhi Police's Special Cell submitted before the court that they need four days' custody of the gangster in the present case, which is in relation to another jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's arms supply to Bishnoi.

On interrogation, Bishnoi had told the Special Cell about the hideout and names of the arms suppliers, who are based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand, and Rajasthan.

Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped the killers of Sidhu Moosewala -- one gang being headed by Ranjeet, a resident of Faridkot, another by Vijay, a resident of the Haryana-Rajasthan border area, and one more by Raka.

Bishnoi came to headlines soon after the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, allegedly on behalf of his gang, took place on May 29.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2022 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).