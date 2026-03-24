NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport recently hosted 'Carnival of Love', an immersive wedding fair that brought together decor concepts, curated culinary experiences, prospective clientele and leading wedding specialists under one roof, offering families and couples a glimpse into the possibilities of their dream celebrations.

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The hotel had transformed all its event spaces into a vibrant showcase of wedding inspirations. The Grand Ballroom featured elegant decor themes ranging from a classic Rococo-inspired setting to a contemporary Eco-Elegance concept, allowing guests to visualise different wedding styles and aesthetics.

Meanwhile, our Meeting Rooms 1, 2, and 3 were styled as a vintage Catholic-inspired wedding setup, complete with aisle-style seating and refined decor elements that recreated the charm of a traditional ceremony. Each venue layout highlighted the versatility of the hotel's event spaces for different wedding functions.

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The fair also featured a curated selection of wedding vendors and experiential pop-ups across the hotel's pre-function areas, lobby entrance and terrace. Guests had the opportunity to interact with the hotel's wedding specialist team, planners, designers, and our F&B and culinary experts while exploring decor inspiration and planning ideas for their upcoming celebrations.

Adding to the experience was a specially curated wedding brunch by our culinary experts, who planned the menu based on the themes displayed across the venues, where guests enjoyed a selection of multi-cuisine delicacies in an elegant setting inspired by grand wedding festivities.

Commenting on the initiative, Subhrajit Bardhan, General Manager of Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, said, "Carnival of Love was designed to offer prospective families an immersive preview of how their dream weddings can come to life. It was wonderful to see guests engage with our spaces, explore decor themes, and interact with wedding experts and the team to design their special day. At Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, we take pride in curating memorable celebrations through versatile venues, personalised services, and exceptional culinary experiences."

With its versatile venues, bespoke services, and curated experiences, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport continues to position itself as a preferred destination for weddings and social celebrations in the city.

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