Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott Bonvoy's curated and growing collection of premium and luxury whole home rentals around the world, today announced its launch in India. This curated and growing collection of more than 100,000 premium and luxury whole home rentals is located in 700+ prime leisure destinations around the world, offering the eclectic Marriott experience to renters. In India, Homes and Villas by Marriott Bonvoy are in talks with several professional management companies and will launch close to 500 luxurious and extravagant units over 2023.

These are professionally managed, going to be fully furnished, luxurious holiday homes with exceptional design, cleanliness, safety and amenity standards, offering extraordinary experiences. India has been a traveller's paradise, thanks to its beauteous terrains ranging from snowcapped mountains, green-tinged oceans to vast deserts. Its multicultural vein has always attracted international visitors who want to soak in hospitality. Besides, Indian travellers have also come back big and strong, especially after the pandemic, offering Marriott International an opportunity to push for their high-end, luxurious rentals, which will range from luxury apartments to multi-bedroom luxury villas with private pools.

Marriott International has a robust plan to tread into the Indian landscape. In the first phase, it will launch rental homes in major tourist locations like Goa, Alibaug, Lonavla, Mahabaleshwar and Kasauli, followed by Khandala, Karjat, Nashik, Pawna, Pune, Ooty, Coorg, Conoor, and Mahabaleshwar in the West and South of India. The North will comprise of Mussoorie/Dehradun, Nainital, Bhimtal, Kasauli, Shimla, Manali, Srinagar, Rishikesh, Udaipur, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy was launched in May 2019 to provide Marriott Bonvoy members with more options when they travel, backed by Marriott International's 90+ years of expertise in delivering exceptional hospitality experiences. These homes are listed on Marriott's award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy. Each home is professionally managed and meets the company's design, cleanliness, safety, reliability and amenity standards. It also enables its 173 million + members to earn and redeem points for all stays.

On this strategic launch, Jennifer Hsieh - Vice President, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy said, "We are delighted to be bringing Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy to India, providing our guests with a unique selection of the most exceptional and magnificent homes in the market. We have been looking at the Indian market for a long time, thanks to the potential it offers in the travel and housing sectors. Luxury private home rentals are the topmost choice for affluent travelers in India given the ease, bespoke experiences and facilities they offer. They have become popular recently as people want to enjoy their travels no holds barred. These are spaces not only for people to spend quality time with their loved ones but also facilitate remote working for professionals. Marriott International works meticulously with selected professional property management groups to craft the ultimate experience."

Each Home Management Company (HMC) was audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design, and amenities before being shortlisted. These HMCs excel and specialize in creating and curating luxury experiences. They have a niche hospitality team and a selection of top class-facilities and services and endeavour to offer the most luxurious and comfortable holiday experiences to guests.

Making travel even easier, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is managed by a specialist property manager and offers 24/7 support for any customer assistance needed during the getaway.

For more information, please visit: Homes & Villas by Marriott.

