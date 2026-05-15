Business News | Hong Leong Bank Awarded Best Managed Bank in Malaysia by The Asian Banker, Group MD/CEO Kevin Lam Named Best Bank CEO in Malaysia

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 15: Hong Leong Bank ("HLB" or the "Bank") has been named the Best Managed Bank in Malaysia at The Asian Banker ("TAB") Global Leadership Achievement Awards 2026, attributed to the Bank modernizing its digital foundation, reducing dependency on legacy tech, and focusing on operational excellence and efficiency gains through its 3-5 year bankwide transformation plan.

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Complementing this, Kevin Lam, HLB's Group Managing Director and CEO, was also named the Best Bank CEO in Malaysia, recognizing his pivotal role in orchestrating the Bank's transformation, including introducing a "Quantum Growth" goal that successfully transitioned HLB into a highly integrated, AI-driven financial institution. In its mission to deliver personalized banking solutions to its customers, the Bank implemented a "One Bank" strategy, eliminating legacy silos in favor of a unified, cross-functional ecosystem, which has yielded a market-leading Cost-to-Income Ratio ("CIR") that has consistently hovered below the 40% mark, a benchmark for operational efficiency in the region.

This growth was achieved alongside impeccable asset quality, where HLB continues to report a Gross Impaired Loan ("GIL") ratio of below 0.65%, significantly outperforming the industry average and demonstrating the Bank's foundation of robust credit risk management and data-centric underwriting.

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Reflecting on the milestone, Kevin Lam commented, "This recognition may seem like a finish line, but for us it's a catalyst for our next phase of evolution. Our transformation journey was about building a future-ready infrastructure where AI and data-driven insights allow us to move from generic services to efficiently delivering hyper-personalized financial solutions. By integrating AI into the fabric of our bank, we are transitioning towards becoming a proactive partner. Whether through predictive wealth management or seamless digital onboarding journeys, our innovation is always anchored in our Built Around You promise, where we look for innovative solutions to cater to our customers' diversified needs. Looking ahead, we will continue to pioneer products that don't just meet market standards, but anticipate the specific, evolving needs of our customers in an increasingly complex global economy."

TAB attributed the awards to the Bank's disciplined navigation of a complex transformation, which has moved the institution from a position of stability to one of aggressive, tech-led growth. A central pillar of this recognition was the "One Bank" consolidated banking philosophy, which prioritized long-term customer outcomes through strategic branch transformation initiatives such as launching diversified branch models that cater to different segments of society, enabling the Bank to manage customers from across all segments effectively. For SME customers, HLB also offers solutions across their operations that meet the business owners' personal banking and business banking needs.

This is most evident in HLB's structured lifecycle migration model for SME banking, where growing retail SMEs are seamlessly transitioned to Commercial & Corporate Banking as they scale, ensuring the Bank retains holistic relationships by evolving alongside its clients rather than losing them to legacy institutional barriers.

The Bank has also consistently championed AI integration throughout its operations, and has recently democratised the use of AI by providing all its employees with access to AI tools, allowing employees to shift their focus from routine processing toward strategic problem-solving and high-value innovation.

HLB has recently accelerated its momentum through several strategic initiatives aimed at deepening its customer-centric ecosystem. Within the wealth management segment, HLB has enhanced its regional capabilities through a landmark strategic alliance between HLB Private Banking and Lombard Odier, blending global private banking excellence with local market insights. This was further complemented by the refresh of HLB Priority, which transitioned the affluent segment toward an advisory-led model focused on long-term stewardship. Simultaneously, the Bank elevated its Shariah-compliant offerings via the rebranding of HLB Islamic, introducing the Hayat @ HLB Islamic proposition to provide holistic, value-based financial solutions. To ensure physical accessibility remains a priority, the Bank also introduced the innovative Meet @ HLB branch concept, providing flexible banking services and specialized support within the heart of Malaysia's growing townships.

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