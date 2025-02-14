VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Hoopr, India's leading platform for copyright-safe music, has partnered with Budding Influencers, a vibrant influencer network, to tackle one of the most pressing issues in content creation today: copyright compliance. This strategic collaboration offers access to Hoopr's copyright-safe music catalogue and learning resources, helping creators navigate content creation while understanding the ethical implications of using music legally.

Content creators often face challenges when using copyrighted music, which can lead to serious legal repercussions for both themselves and the brands they represent. According to Hoopr's own research, nearly 87% of Indian influencers use music without a legal license and have encountered copyright claims, resulting in penalties, content takedowns, or strained partnerships with brands. A recent study by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) revealed that out of the top-100 digital stars in India, 69 per cent failed to meet disclosure guidelines set for social media influencers, which includes music violations as well among other violations. These statistics highlight the critical need for accessible, legally compliant music options, tailored to the needs of modern creators.

With the meteoric growth of social media marketing budgets across brands, the reliance on content marketing has seen a steep surge in the last few years. The creator market in India is growing at a CAGR of 18% Y-o-Y, which further amplifies the need for awareness and resources. Through this collaboration, Hoopr will provide 400,000+ influencers from Budding Influencers' network with access to its expansive library of copyright-safe music, ensuring that they can elevate their content without risking any copyright violations. In addition, the collaboration will host a series of educational initiatives aimed at demystifying copyright laws and promoting the strategic use of music in content creation.

Speaking on this groundbreaking initiative, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO of Hoopr, shared, "We are thrilled to join hands with Budding Influencers to address these vital issues in content creation. By offering a combination of high-quality copyright-safe music and insightful educational opportunities, we're building a safer and more innovative environment for creators to thrive."

Echoing this sentiment, Sanober Surani, Co-founder & CMO of Budding Influencers, added, "Copyright challenges have long been a roadblock for influencers and brands alike. I vividly recall a creator unintentionally using copyrighted music in a campaign, resulting in a legal notice for the brand. This incident underscored the urgency of providing accessible, copyright-safe music solutions. We're excited to collaborate with Hoopr to deliver high-quality, compliant music to our network of creators."

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment towards democratizing access to essential resources and fostering a sustainable ecosystem for content creators. By addressing the root causes of copyright-related challenges, Hoopr and Budding Influencers aim to empower creators to innovate and tell their stories without the looming threat of legal complexities.

About Hoopr

Hoopr is India's first music licensing platform dedicated to solving the biggest challenge faced by content creators and businesses every day - finding and licensing the perfect music for their videos. Hoopr offers a vast library of music, along with intelligent recommendation tools powered by data and consumer insights, making music discovery effortless. Hoopr empowers creators to focus on their craft while enabling musicians to find new audiences and monetize their music. We are a funded startup with a team of passionate music enthusiasts and industry veterans such as 100Unicorns, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Venture Catalysts and 91Ventures.

