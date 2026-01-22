VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: In a market shaped by trends and rapid launches, jewellery is often designed to impress at first glance. Argent is taking a quieter, more deliberate approach--one that asks a far more demanding question: Is this a piece someone would genuinely want to wear every day?

This question forms the foundation of what the brand calls its 30-Day Test. Before any design is released, it must prove that it can be worn comfortably, confidently, and consistently for thirty days straight. If a piece feels intrusive, impractical, or unsuited to daily life at any point during that period, it simply does not make it to launch.

In the increasingly crowded space of minimal silver jewellery, this philosophy sets Argent apart--not through aesthetics alone, but through intent.

A Life That Inspired Continuity

Founded by the wife of an armed forces officer, Argent is shaped by a life defined by movement. Frequent relocations, changing cities, and unfamiliar routines created a deep appreciation for the few things that remain constant through change.

In such a lifestyle, jewellery cannot be occasional or fragile. It must be reliable, comfortable, and adaptable enough to move seamlessly from one phase of life to another. Over time, silver emerged as the natural choice--durable, versatile, and present in everyday routines across regions and cultures.

The 30-Day Test grew organically from this lived experience. It reflects a belief that jewellery should integrate into daily life quietly, rather than demand attention or special handling.

What the 30-Day Test Stands For

The 30-Day Test is intentionally simple and human. It is not about laboratory conditions or ideal styling scenarios, but about real wear.

For a piece to pass, it must feel comfortable from morning to night. It should not require constant adjustment, feel heavy on the skin, or interrupt the wearer's routine. It must hold up through workdays, commutes, travel, and long hours. Most importantly, it must remain something the wearer chooses again the next day.

If a design fails on comfort, durability, or ease, it is refined or dropped entirely.

In an industry often focused on how jewellery photographs, Argent focuses on how it lives.

Designed to Stay

Argent creates modern, minimal 92.5 silver jewellery intended for daily wear without waiting for an occasion. In addition to being a BIS-certified brand, Argent follows a 'Made in India' approach and ensures ethical manufacturing of its 925 hallmarked products that are nickel, lead, and cadmium free. These fundamentals support prolonged wear, ensuring safety, comfort, and longevity.

Rather than encouraging seasonal rotation, Argent designs pieces meant to stay, jewellery that becomes part of a person's everyday presence rather than something brought out occasionally.

This approach also shapes how customers interact with the brand. Many pieces become constants and are worn through workdays, travels, routines, and milestones, quietly accumulating personal significance over time.

Marking the Launch

To mark its launch, Argent is offering up to 40% discount across select pieces, inviting wearers to experience jewellery designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life.

The launch collection showcases Argent's approach to modern silver: clean, minimal designs created to pass the 30-Day Test, comfortable enough for daily wear, durable enough to last, and versatile enough to remain relevant across changing styles and routines.

Rather than positioning jewellery as a one-time purchase tied to a specific occasion, Argent encourages customers to choose pieces they can grow with, jewellery that settles naturally into everyday life and gradually becomes personal through use.

The launch offer serves as an invitation to experience this philosophy firsthand, allowing wearers to build a relationship with pieces designed to stay present through routines, milestones, and transitions alike. For the readers of this article, Argent is providing a special coupon code - LAUNCH30DT which can be applied at the checkout for a flat 15% additional discount.

Redefining Everyday Jewellery

In a world that equates luxury with novelty and change, Argent offers a different definition - one rooted in continuity. The 30-Day Test ensures that every piece earns its place through comfort, durability, and relevance to real life.

By designing jewellery meant to be worn repeatedly and lived in fully, Argent is redefining everyday silver not as a trend, but as a constant.

It is a reminder that the pieces people hold onto the longest are rarely the loudest. They are the ones that stay through movement, growth, and the many ordinary moments that eventually become memories.

