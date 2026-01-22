Mumbai, January 23: Motorola Signature will launch in India on January 23, 2026(tomorrow), with top-end specifications and features and the same attractive design. The upcoming Motorola smartphone will reportedly be launched in the premium segment. As per the available information, the Motorola Signature will offer an improved camera, luxurious design, enhanced sound, and a sharper display. It will also be powered by Snapdragon's latest flagship processor.

So far, Motorola has confirmed that its new Signature would come with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 camera sensor with Dolby Vision support. Further, the company will offer it in PANTONE Martini Olive TWILL-inspired finish and PANTONE Carbon Linen-inspired finish. The confirmed details include the Motorola Signature having a 6.99mm slim design and 186 grams of weight. It will have a Dolby Vision AMOLED display with 6,200 nits of peak brightness and 165Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Key Specifications Leaked; Check Details Before India Launch.

Motorola Signature Price in India (Leaked)

According to recent leaks from tech tipster Sanju Choudhary, the Motorola Signature is expected to be positioned competitively within the flagship market. The base variant, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, is rumoured to be priced at INR 64,999. Meanwhile, the top-tier model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is expected to cost INR 69,999.

This leaked pricing is significantly lower than previous reports, which suggested a box price as high as INR 84,999. If these figures hold true, the handset will likely compete strongly against other premium smartphones in the Indian market. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has already gone live, confirming the device's availability on the platform following the official launch.

Motorola Signature Specifications and Features

The Motorola Signature is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. This flagship processor is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage to ensure high-performance capabilities. The device runs on Hello UI, which is based on the latest Android 16 operating system.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1264×2780 pixels. Beyond the 165Hz refresh rate, the screen offers a 450ppi pixel density and a peak brightness of 6,200 nits. To complement the visual experience, the device includes a Bose-tuned audio system with support for Dolby Atmos.

The camera system is headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary sensor. The triple rear camera setup also includes a telephoto lens capable of 3.5x optical zoom. Designed for both aesthetics and durability, the phone utilizes an aluminium frame while maintaining its ultra-slim profile of 6.99mm. iQOO 15 Ultra Officially Teased, Launching in China Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

In terms of power, the Motorola Signature houses a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery. This relatively new battery technology allows for higher energy density in a thinner form factor, contributing to the phone's light weight of 186 grams. The combination of high-speed charging and efficient power management aims to support the demanding hardware of this premium flagship.

