How Big Eyes Coin, Floki, and Sandbox are the Top Play-To-Earn Crypto Projects in 2023?

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/ATK): Blockchain has entered the exciting world of GameFi - a universe that seamlessly combines decentralized finance with gaming. This new-found market continues to expand its power with an annual growth rate of 20.4%. This transition into Web 3.0. and the rise of the metaverse has transformed the internet into a virtual landscape powered by game engines such as Unreal Engine 5 (UE5). Hence, Web 3.0. combines the best of both worlds--Gaming, and DeFi--creating Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain games.

P2E crypto gaming is untapped territory on the web, but pioneering the development of this market are Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Floki (FLOKI), and Sandbox (SAND) - the 3 ambitious P2E projects that are set to revolutionize GameFi space forever.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Pardons Ex-Policeman Who Brutally Killed Wife With Kitchen Knife on CCTV in Vladikavkaz, Panic Among Local Women: Report.

Floki: Bringing Fantasy Gaming To The Blockchain

The meme coin Floki (FLOKI) is a next-generation doge meme coin founded in 2021--based on Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu named 'Floki'.

Also Read | iQOO Z7s Launched in India With Snapdragon 695, 64MP Main and 44W Charging Capability; Here's Price and All Key Details.

Unlike Dogecoin, Floki Inu isn't only riding off its meme fame. FLOKI is priming for the future with four flagship utility projects covering gaming, NFT marketplaces, and content platforms--all co-existing within one metaverse ecosystem.

Valhalla is Floki's P2E game, where players earn FLOKI by battling each other on Floki Island, set in the Viking age. Valhalla will be an open world with various wildlife areas to explore, players to encounter, and land to cultivate. The key areas of gameplay revolve around battling and farming.

With FLOKI earned from Valhalla, you can browse Floki's NFT marketplace to purchase metaverse assets, such as accessories for your avatar. Valhalla wants to be a fun game, not a reality simulator like other P2E games on the market.

Sandbox: An Ambitious Metaverse Game That Aims To Be Limitless?

Sandbox is a decentralized gaming platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can enter the virtual world of Sandbox, where they can create and play games on the platform. Games will be monetized using Sandbox's token (SAND) to incentivize users to create games and participate in P2E games.

User-created games will co-exist within the Sandbox metaverse, where you can also find purchasable land. Sandbox's ecosystem will lead users to play games to earn tokens, which they spend on land--opening up players to digital real estate.

Big Eyes Coin: Incentivising P2E Gaming

With Floki's violent game and Sandbox's ultra-realistic real estate mechanics, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) brings a more light-hearted yet amusing approach to the world of cryptocurrency and GameFi. The project is also extremely cute as its meme coin is represented by cat memes and adorable art.

BIG is still in the pre-sale phase until June 3rd, 2023, but has managed to raise about $39 million in pre-sales thanks to its ambitious scope. BIG plans to build a rich metaverse ecosystem with the following features:

- Big Eyes Casino that is coming out on August 29th, 2023, with over 4,000 casino games and 14 P2E games!

- Loot Box System that can help you win prizes worth up to a million dollars!

- BIG's very own NFT marketplace and NFT Sushi Crew, where users can purchase, share and sell NFTs with BIG earned from P2E games!

Blockchain Ecosystem Importance For P2E Gaming

The blockchain is bringing DeFi to P2E games. However, there needs to be an incentive to earn cryptocurrency instead of fiat cash for gamers. Big Eyes Coin will be a fully-fledged ecosystem where every part of obtaining BIG will be playful and personable--representative of BIG's cutesy branding.

BIG attracts positive attention with its meme power. Also, it has managed to gain validation from the KYC, CoinSniper, and Solidity Finance to verify that Big Eyes Coin is safe for investors and gamers. Those wanting to be the first to experience BIG's P2E games have a limited-time-only offer to purchase BIG for its stage 3 price of $0.00017 per token!

Click To Know More About The Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)