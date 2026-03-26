How Canada, UK and Australia's New Visa Rules Are Changing the Game for Indian Students in 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 26: Recent immigration policy changes in Canada, the UK, and Australia are beginning to reshape how Indian students and professionals plan for their first milestone abroad. Whether for study abroad or international career pathways, these aforementioned countries have been the most preferred destinations for Indian applicants. But new regulations are gradually making immigration systems more targeted toward the workforce needs of each country.

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Across these destinations, governments are introducing stricter eligibility requirements, higher financial thresholds, and targeted selection systems. The rationale behind these changes is to give preference to applicants whose skills match domestic economic demands. As a result, Indian students and professional cohorts are increasingly required to bolster their profiles in order to remain competitive.

According to Kush Malik, Founder of Transglobal Overseas Education, the recent policy shifts reflect a broader global trend toward skill-based migration systems.

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"Countries are increasingly focusing on candidates whose education and professional experience align with their labour market requirements," Malik said. "While immigration pathways remain open, applicants now need stronger profiles, better planning, and a clearer understanding of policy changes before applying."

Canada Introduces Changes to Student and Immigration ProgramsCanada has recently enacted several changes affecting international students and skilled migrants. In 2024, the country introduced strict, multi-year caps on international study permits with 437,000 permitted in 2025, down from 2024 levels. This was instigated to manage housing pressures and maintain the quality of education for international students.

Alongside changes to study permits, Canada's Express Entry immigration system has also evolved. The system now conducts category-based selection draws favouring candidates working in sectors facing labour shortages such as healthcare, science and technology, engineering, and skilled trades.

Canada remains one of the most popular destinations for Indian students. According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), more than 427,085 Indian students were studying in Canada in 2025.

As a result, Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores have become increasingly competitive. Many Indian applicants are responding by improving their language test scores, gaining additional work experience, and ensuring that their documentation adheres to immigration standards.

UK Tightens Skilled Worker Visa RulesThe United Kingdom has also introduced significant reforms to its immigration policies. Under updated regulations announced by the UK Home Office, the minimum salary threshold for the Skilled Worker visa has increased significantly, requiring employers to offer higher salaries in order to sponsor foreign workers.

Additionally, the UK government has introduced stricter rules regarding dependent visas for certain categories of international students. These changes form part of a broader effort to control migration while continuing to attract value-creators professionals.

Despite the tightening policies, the UK continues to attract a large number of Indian students. Data from the UK Home Office shows that nearly 118,000 Indian students received study visas in 2022. Additionally, the UK's sponsored study visa acceptance rate for Indian applicants for the year ending 2025 is 97%, which makes India the largest source of international students in the country.

For Indian graduates and professionals, these changes mean that securing employment opportunities after study in the UK increasingly depends on strong job offers, competitive salaries, and skills aligned with industry demand.

Australia Focuses on Addressing Skill ShortagesAustralia has also revised several aspects of its migration framework to resolve workforce deficits in essential industries. The updated migration strategy introduced by the Department of Home Affairs Australia focuses on mobilising skilled professionals to meet domestic demand.

The country has introduced updated occupation lists and stricter skills assessment requirements for applicants seeking skilled migration visas. At the same time, state and territory nomination programs--an important pathway for skilled migrants--continue to evolve depending on regional workforce needs.

Indian students and professionals remain a significant part of Australia's international education sector, consistently ranking among the largest international student groups in the country.

A More Competitive Global Migration LandscapeAlthough the policies differ across Canada, the UK, and Australia, a common trend is becoming clear: immigration systems are placing greater emphasis on skills, financial preparedness, and long-term employability.

Mr. Kush Malik believes that applicants who prepare strategically will still find strong opportunities abroad.

"By choosing relevant academic programs, language proficiency, and gaining meaningful work experience, students and professionals who start planning early will continue to remain competitive in the international education and migration arena," he said.

As international mobility becomes increasingly competitive, experts emphasise that staying informed about policy changes and making well-planned decisions will be essential for Indian applicants seeking opportunities overseas.

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