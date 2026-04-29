Business News | How to Teach Hindi Swar and Vyanjan, Words & Writing to Kids (Complete Parent's Guide)

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New Delhi [India], April 29: Are Hindi letters a mystery to your child? Are you not sure about how to teach Hindi to kids at home? You are not alone! Parents want to teach their kids Hindi but don't know how.

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The good news? It's easy to teach Hindi to children - if you begin with the basics: Hindi Swar and Vyanjan, basic Hindi words, and Hindi writing practice. Here's a comprehensive guide to teach your child Hindi, in simple terms.

Let's begin!

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What are Swar (Vowels) in Hindi?

Swar is the word for vowels in Hindi. These are the sounds which can be spoken by themselves - they don't need another letter. In English we have A, E, I, O, U - in Hindi, we have Swar.

There are 11 Swar in Hindi. These are the first sounds that a child must learn before he or she can learn consonants.

What Are Hindi Vyanjan (Consonants)?

Vyanjan means consonants. These are consonants that require a vowel sound to be pronounced. There are 33 Vyanjan in the Hindi alphabet. They are put in a very scientific manner - which makes them easier to memorise than English consonants!

Parent Tip: The classification of Hindi Vyanjan is according to the place of production of the sound. Teach kids this trick, and they will learn quicker!

Teaching Kids Hindi Swar and Vyanjan

You don't have to be a Hindi teacher to teach Hindi Swar and Vyanjan at home. Here's a basic schedule for children between 3 and 7 years old:

Step 1 - Focus on Swar (Vowels).

In the first two weeks, concentrate only on the 11 Swar. Use flashcards, songs and charts. Practice the vowel each day with your child.

Step 2 - Teach Vyanjan in Groups.

Don't teach all 33 Vyanjan at once. Teach a group each week. You can teach them using pictures such as Kabutar (pigeon) for k, khargosh (rabbit) for kh.

Step 3 - Link Letters to Words.

Once they know the letters, introduce them to Hindi words. When they see the letter in a word, it helps them remember.

Step 4 - Start Hindi Writing Practice.

After recognising the letters, start writing. Use four-line Hindi practice notebooks. Get children to trace and then write.

Step 5 - Read for 10 Minutes a Day

Read Hindi together for 10 minutes a day at home.

Hindi Writing Practice for Kids - How to BeginWhen many kids know how to read Hindi letters, they don't know how to write them. Learning to write in Hindi takes time and practice. Here are some easy and fun ways:

Start with big letters. Children have to start writing big. As they develop hand strength, they can make their writing smaller.

Use the four-line system. Hindi writing has a four-line system to maintain proportion. Show children which part of the letter is above the headline and which part is below.

Practise for 10-15 minutes each day. It's more effective to practice for a few minutes each day than for an hour once a week.

Common Mistakes Parents Make While Teaching HindiEven when parents are well intentioned, they can unintentionally slow down their child's learning of Hindi. Here are some things to avoid:

- Introducing Swar and Vyanjan together - this is too much for young children

- Not teaching the child to write - just recognition

- Comparing the child to other children

- Not making it fun - turning it into a drill

- Not practising during the holidays

Don't forget, slow and steady is the key to language learning for kids!

Creative Ways to Make Hindi Learning for Kids FunLearning Hindi for kids should be fun. Here are some activities you can do at home:

Hindi Alphabet Songs - There are lots of fun songs for Swar and Vyanjan on YouTube..Listen to them in the car, or at bedtime..

Flashcard Games - Create a set of Hindi letter flashcards. Play "Snap!" or "Match the Letter" with your child.

Hindi Stories - Read Hindi story books together. Reading for just 5 minutes a day is a good habit.

Hindi Colouring and Writing Combo - Give your child a Hindi letter to colour and then write below it. Combining art with writing keeps them engaged.

Hide and Seek Words - Write Hindi words on sticky notes and place them throughout the house. As your child passes by, they read the word aloud.

Recommended Resource: Lil Legends - Mitali: Hindi Literacy Series

If you want a systematic, fun and age-appropriate program to teach your child Hindi at home, then the Mitali: Hindi Literacy Series by Lil Legends is perfect. This 5-book beautifully illustrated foundational series is designed specifically for children 3-5 years old, to build their skills from letter recognition to reading simple sentences - all in a natural and enjoyable way.

The series is designed to progress gradually, to ensure your child has a great learning experience and doesn't get frustrated. The vibrant illustrations, fun activities and organised format make this the ideal resource for learning Hindi for children at home and in preschool.

Whether you are just starting with Hindi Swar and Vyanjan or moving towards Hindi words and reading, the Mitali series covers it all in one beautiful set.

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