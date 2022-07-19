Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit grew by 13.85 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,391 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The company's revenue from operations jumped by 19.46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,331 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Hindustan Unilever Limited's Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday approved the company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

During the quarter, our Turnover grew 19 per cent with Underlying Volume Growth of 6 per cent, HUL said in a statement.

"We continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares," it said.

EBITDA margin at 23.2 per cent remained healthy despite unprecedented inflationary headwinds. Profit After Tax before exceptional items (PAT bei) grew 17 per cent and Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 11 per cent, the company said.

Home Care delivered 30 per cent growth driven by strong performance in Fabric Wash and Household Care. Both categories grew in high double-digits with all parts of the portfolio performing well. Liquids and Fabric Sensations continued to outperform driven by effective market development actions.

Calibrated price increases were taken across Fabric Wash and Household Care portfolios as input cost continue to inflate at significantly high levels. During the quarter Comfort Delicates was launched which is specially made for delicate clothes.

"In an environment which remains challenging, marked by unprecedented inflation and consequential impact on consumption, we have delivered yet another quarter of robust topline and bottom-line performance," said Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited.

"We have grown competitively whilst protecting our business model by maintaining margins in a healthy range. While there are near-term concerns around inflation, the recent softening of commodities, forecast of a normal monsoon, and monetary/ fiscal measures taken by the government augur well for the industry. We are confident of the medium to long-term prospects of the Indian FMCG sector and remain focused on delivering a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth," Mehta said in a statement. (ANI)

