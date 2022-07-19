Cricket being an optional sport in the Commonwealth Games, it is going to be included for the first time since its last appearance in the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games which was a list A men’s tournament. However, this time around, women's cricket will be held for the first time ever at the quadrennial showpiece. The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England will include the sport in a Twenty20 format as per announced by ICC in April 2021. You can download free PDF of the CWG 22 Cricket Schedule here.

The eight teams qualified for the tournament are England, Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Barbados, and Sri Lanka. England, being the host nation, qualified automatically for the tournament. Meanwhile, the six highest-ranked sides of ICC women's T20I rankings as of April 2021 secured their place as direct qualifiers. Barbados was selected to represent West Indies as the regional qualifiers were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last team in the tournament was determined by the Commonwealth Games Qualifier played in Malaysia in January 2022. Sri Lanka won the qualifier by beating Bangladesh by 22 runs in the finals.

As the eight teams battle their way through the tournament at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham we look at the schedule of cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022. Cricket at Commonwealth Games: A Look at Cricket's History at CWG Ahead of 2022 Edition

CWG 2022 Women's Cricket Schedule

Date Match Details Time July 29, Friday Australia Women vs India Women, 1st match, Group A 4:30 PM (IST) Barbados Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd match, Group A 11:30 PM (IST) July 30, Saturday New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd match, Group B 4:30 PM (IST) England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th match, Group B 11:30 PM (IST) July 31, Sunday India Women vs Pakistan Women, 5th match, Group A 4:30 PM (IST) Australia Women vs Barbados Women, 6th match, Group A 11:30 PM (IST) August 02, Tuesday England Women vs South Africa Women, 7th match, Group B 4:30 PM (IST) New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 8th match, Group B 11:30 PM (IST) August 03, Wednesday Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, 9th match, Group A 4:30 PM (IST) India Women vs Barbados Women, 10th match, Group A 11:30 PM (IST) August 04, Thursday South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 11th match, Group B 4:30 PM (IST) England Women vs New Zealand Women, 12th match, Group B 11:30 PM (IST) August 06, Saturday TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Finals 4:30 PM (IST) TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Finals 11:30 PM (IST) August 07, Sunday TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Play-off 3:30 PM (IST) TBC vs TBC, Final 10:30 PM (IST)

A number of big names are taking part in the event which will make it an interesting watch. Australia, as the current World T20 Champions, will be coming in high spirits and trying to secure the gold at CWG. While the likes of England, New Zealand, and India will be among the favorites to win the competition.

India women's cricket team squad for CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby players: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.

