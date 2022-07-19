Dubai, July 19: England opener Tammy Beaumont jumped three places and made a return to the Top 10 of the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, released on Tuesday, after smashing a century (119) in the final match of their three-ODI series against South Africa. Feeling "gutted" at being dropped from England's T20I squad for the Commonwealth Games, Beaumont scored 178 runs at an average of 59.33 in the three ODIs against South Africa. The 31-year-old is now in eighth place, ahead of experienced trio Chamari Athapaththu, Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, on the latest list for batters. Washington Sundar, Indian Spinner, Scalps His First Wicket For Lancashire in County Cricket (Watch Video)

Beaumont's teammates Danni Wyatt and Emma Lamb have made notable progress in the weekly rankings update. Wyatt has advanced three places to reach 24th position after scoring 33 in the last match while Lamb is up 35 places to 66th with knocks of 67 and 65 in the two matches played over the last week. Sophia Dunkley has advanced eight places to 29th.

Nat Sciver, who sat out of the final ODI with England already having won the series, lost one spot on the table. She moved to third place behind Beth Mooney, while Alyssa Healy continues to lead the ODI rankings. In the bowlers' list led by Sophie Ecclestone, other England spinner Charlie Dean has improved six places to a career-best 24th position, courtesy of her haul of seven wickets in two matches. On the other hand, South African players too have made good progress despite losing the series 3-0.

Marizanne Kapp is up six places to 18th among batters after knocking up 73 and 62. She has also moved up two places to third in the list of all-rounders led by Natalie Sciver of England with Australia's Ellyse Perry close behind in second place. Chloe Tryon is up two places to 20th among batters and up 10 places to 48th among bowlers while Nadine de Klerk has moved from 59th to 52nd on the bowlers' list.

Meanwhile, in the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings, which considers performances in the first two matches of Ireland tri-series also featuring Australia and Pakistan, Rebecca Stokell of Ireland has progressed seven places to 88th after scoring 22 against Australia.

Australia bowlers Nicola Carey (up three places to 52nd) and Ashleigh Gardner (up three places to 57th) gained, as have Darcie Brown and Alana King, who are joint-161st.

