Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: HVAX Technologies Limited (NSE -HVAX), a turnkey pharmaceutical project integrator, has announced key business highlights that reinforce its strong growth trajectory.

Order Book and Pipeline

HVAX reported a consolidated order book of ₹312.58 Cr as of September 2025. In addition, the company is actively engaged in negotiations for projects worth ₹681.53 Cr.

Strategic Growth Moves

HVAX has aggressively begun penetrating the hospital industry and remains optimistic about achieving a breakthrough in the near future. The company has also started evaluating opportunities in the semiconductor and solar industries.

The company aims to evaluate and acquire businesses by leveraging existing relationships with partners already serving the healthcare sector, enabling efficient market penetration and stronger networks. By addressing the growing needs of India's rapidly expanding hospital services market, HVAX expects to accelerate its entry into these high-growth areas. This synergistic expansion is expected to create value for shareholders and contribute meaningfully to the healthcare ecosystem.

Expanding Global Footprint

In parallel, HVAX is in discussions with global agencies to explore strategic tie-ups and expansion in the GCC, Asia-Pacific, and LATAM regions. These geographies present significant opportunities, and HVAX aims to leverage its expertise in delivering precision-driven, compliant, and innovative infrastructure solutions.

