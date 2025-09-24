San Francisco, September 24: WhatsApp has developed a new feature that allows users to start chats and broadcasts. The Meta-owned platform has already started rolling out this feature to several Android beta testers, and soon the final version will be available to all users globally. The WhatsApp feature, “start new chats and broadcats,” has been rolled out via Android version 2.25.27.3.

Meta-owned WhatsApp recently rolled out the live translation feature globally for all users on both Android and iOS platforms. Earlier, it rolled out a real-time fact-checking feature called “Ask Meta AI,” which is set to be available to all end users in the future. These continuous updates are part of WhatsApp's aim to offer a better experience to its users. Google AI Plus Plan Now Available in Over 40 Countries, Offers Premium Productivity and Creativity Tools Access Including Nano Banana, Veo 3, Notebook LM and More.

WhatsApp Rolling Out 'Start New Chats and Broadcasts' Feature

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has rolled out the “Start New Chats and Broadcasts” experimental feature with a new interface for people trying to initiate a conversation. Unlike the previous static interface, the new feature offers a dynamic interface that lets users select contacts, as stated by a WABetaInfo report. The report said that the new interface would show users a floating action button when a single contact is selected, letting them send an instant message.

The report highlighted that when selecting multiple contacts, the interface would provide an option to create a broadcast list. It makes it easier for WhatsApp users to create an instant broadcast with those contacts and send them a single message at once, separately. This saves time for those who would otherwise have to type the message again for other recipients or forward it to others. Microsoft Copilot New Feature Update: AI Assistant Now Offers Quizzes, History, Math and More Queries To Help Users Test Their Brains.

WhatsApp's “Start New Chats and Broadcasts” feature will help those who regularly share messages with multiple contacts. It can include updates, announcements, invitations, or other types of messages targeted to more than one user.

