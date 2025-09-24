Ravi Ashwin is reportedly set to play for Sydney Thunder in the BBL 2025-26 (Big Bash League). The Indian all-rounder had retired from international cricket last year during India's tour of Australia, called the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and earlier this year, bid adieu to the IPL (Indian Premier League), ending his stint with the five-time Chennai Super Kings, a team where he had made a return before IPL 2025, for a sum of Rs 9.75 crore. Ravi Ashwin, while announcing his retirement from the IPL, also said that he would explore the game in various leagues across the world. BBL 2025–26: Ravi Ashwin Eyes Big Bash League Stint, Holds Talks With Four Clubs.

According to a report in Australia's Code Sports and also the Sydney Morning Herald, Ravi Ashwin is set to join the Sydney Thunder franchise for a portion of the BBL 2025-26 tournament. Earlier, it was reported that the 39-year-old attracted interest from three other BBL teams apart from Sydney Thunder--Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes. Should the move go through, Ravi Ashwin will become the first Indian capped player to play in the BBL. Ravi Ashwin is also set to take part in the ILT20 2026 and has a base price of around Rs 1.06 crore, which is the highest in the ILT20 2026 auction, which will take place on September 30. ILT20 2025–26: Ravi Ashwin Enters International League T20 Auction With Whopping Base Price of INR 1.06 Crore.

The BBL 2025-26, which is the Big Bash League's 15th edition, will be played between December 14 and January 2,5, while the ILT20 takes place from December 2 to January 4. Ravi Ashwin competing in the whole of ILT20 means he would be available for the latter stages of the Big Bash League 2025-26 tournament in Australia. The 39-year-old had retired as one of India's biggest match-winners in Test cricket, a format where he played 106 matches, taking 537 wickets with 37 five-wicket hauls. With the bat, he scored 3503 runs, hitting six centuries.

