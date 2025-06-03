Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 3 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced significant enhancements to its premium SUV, Hyundai Alcazar, with a panoramic sunroof and DTC option on Tuesday.

Alcazar diesel Corporate variants start from Rs 17,86,700 and on the other hand, Alcazar Prestige DCT Petrol variant starts from Rs 18,63,700.

HMIL also shared, in a move to further elevate the value proposition for customers, the company has introduced a new Corporate variant in the Diesel powertrain with a voice-enabled smart Panoramic Sunroof. Available with both 6-speed Manual and 6-speed Automatic transmission options, the Hyundai Alcazar Corporate variant caters to the evolving Indian customer aspirations.

The company has expanded automatic transmission variants in the Alcazar by introducing the 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) in the Alcazar Prestige Petrol variant, offering enhanced driving convenience and responsiveness for customers who prefer an automatic experience at an accessible price.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are continuously listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offerings to meet their aspirations. The introduction of the Corporate variant in Alcazar diesel with a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof and the inclusion of DCT in the Prestige Petrol variant reflect our commitment to providing a more personalised and premium SUV experience. With these updates, we aim to offer more choice and delight to our customers who seek performance, technology and sophistication in their vehicles."

The company also shared, with these enhancements, the Hyundai Alcazar becomes an even more compelling choice for customers looking for a versatile, feature-rich and future-ready premium SUV that matches their lifestyle and aspirations. (ANI)

