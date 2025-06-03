Ganga Dussehra 2025, also known as Gangavataran is on June 5. People from all across the nation will celebrate this auspicious day. The observance of Ganga Dussehra is essential, especially in the Hindu religion. Maa Ganga is the most sacred river on earth. It is also considered a holy and life-giving river, especially in our Indian culture. Celebrating this special day is crucial because Ganga Dussehra Day is also about giving every citizen of the country the opportunity to honour and protect this precious and natural river that helps support millions of lives with its water. So, here we have compiled a list of some Happy Ganga Dussehra 2025 messages, heartfelt quotes, and meaningful wishes that you can share with your friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate the Hindu festival. June 2025 Celestial Events: Full Strawberry Moon, June Bootid Meteor Shower, Summer Solstice and More – Know Dates, Best Viewing Times and Locations.

Ganga Dussehra 2025 Puja Timming

The Dashami Tithi for Ganga Dussehra 2025 will start on June 4 at 11:54 PM and end on 6 June at 2:15 AM. Vyatipata Yoga will start at 9:14 AM on June 5, and end at 10:13 AM on June 6. Hasta Nakshatra will start at 3:35 AM on June 5, and and end at 06:34 AM on June 6.

Happy Ganga Dussehra 2025 Wishes

Let's celebrate the divine river that nurtures millions on this auspicious day of Ganga Dussehra.

Wishing you and your family abundant blessings from Goddess Ganga on this special occasion. Happy Ganga Dussehra!

May the holy waters of Ganga cleanse your soul and bring peace to your life. Happy Ganga Dussehra!

May the purity and serenity of river Ganga inspire us to lead a righteous life. Happy Ganga Dussehra!

Happy Ganga Dussehra 2025 Messages

May the grace of Goddess Ganga flow through your life, bringing joy and prosperity. Happy Ganga Dussehra!

On this Ganga Dussehra, let's remember the significance of the holy river in our culture and traditions.

As we celebrate Ganga Dussehra, let's pledge to keep our rivers clean and pristine.

Wishing you a blessed Ganga Dussehra filled with happiness and prosperity.

Happy Ganga Dussehra 2025 Quotes

"The Ganga is the only river in the world that has a feminine name, and this is not without significance." - Jawaharlal Nehru

"The Ganga is India’s soul." - Mahatma Gandhi

"The Ganga is the river of India, flowing through the land, past and present, and nourishing its people." - Amitav Ghosh

"Ganga Dussehra is an occasion to cherish the sacredness and significance of the holy river Ganga." - Narendra Modi

Moreover, on this Ganga Dussehra day, millions of people come together near the Ganga river and then take a holy dip in the river because it is said and believed that the Ganga river helps cleanse all of their sins and brings spiritual renewal.

