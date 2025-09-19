New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. has announced a mid to long-term strategy to expand its hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) lineup and launch region-specific electric vehicles (EVs) for India and other countries.

Hyundai Motor's EV strategy features regionally tailored products designed for specific markets. "India will receive the country's first EV designed specifically for local drivers, while the market will also benefit from a localized supply chain," according to a media release from the comany.

Also Read | Shabana Azmi Birthday Wishes: Farhan Akhtar Extends Belated Greetings to Veteran Actor and Stepmother, Pleads With Her To Say No to Cucumber Sandwiches.

Globally, the company plans to accelerate its production capacity by adding 1.2 million units by 2030. This includes 250,000 units from the Pune multi-model export hub in India, 500,000 additional units from Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), and 200,000 units from the dedicated EV plant in Ulsan.

HMGMA is expected to produce a mix of 10 hybrid and EV models, while the new Ulsan EV plant will manufacture up to 12 EV models through advanced robot-based automation systems enabling predictive maintenance, digital simulation and self-diagnostics.

Also Read | IRE vs ENG Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction and Who Will Win Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025?.

The IONIQ 3 will target European mass-market customers with next-generation infotainment systems. China gets the locally produced Elexio SUV and C-segment electric sedan, marking a milestone in Hyundai Motor's Chinese market commitment.

Speaking at the 2025 CEO Investor Day held in Manhattan, New York, on Thursday, Hyundai Motor President and CEO Jose Munoz said, "We are delivering comprehensive electrified portfolios across all segments, localizing production in key markets, and leveraging breakthrough technologies from Software-Defined Vehicles to next-generation batteries."

With this, Hyundai Motor reaffirms its commitment to achieving 5.55 million global vehicle sales by 2030. Building on this momentum, electrified vehicles are expected to account for 60 per cent of total sales, reaching 3.3 million units, with growth anticipated in North America, Europe and Korea.

"The company will expand its hybrid lineup to more than 18 models by 2030, including the introduction of Genesis hybrid models starting from 2026. The All-New Hyundai Palisade Hybrid will also showcase next-generation TMED-II technology, offering enhanced performance and fuel efficiency," the release stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)