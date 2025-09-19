Ireland vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for IRE vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025: The England national cricket team have been making headlines with their hard-hitting and quality batting in the T20Is lately. On September 12, they played South Africa, created history by becoming the first side to score 300 or more runs in a T20I inning against a full-member (Test playing nation), and also handed the Proteas their biggest defeat, by 146 runs. A week later, they are playing their second T20I against the Ireland national cricket team in a three-match series. No England Is Not The First Test Playing Team To Score 300 in T20Is, THIS African Team Achieved The Feat in 2024!.

On September 17, the Ireland vs England 1st T20I 2025 happened. Visitors England won the match by four wickets, with 14 balls to spare. Batting first, Ireland scored 196/3. Having scored 304/2 in their last T20I against South Africa, the target didn't seem big enough for the Three Lions. The England Cricket Team chased it down in 17.4 overs, scoring 197/6. Now, it's time for IRE vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at The Village in Dublin. England Defeats Ireland By Four Wickets in IRE vs ENG 1st T20I 2025; Phil Salt's Superb 89 Runs Help Three Lions To Take 1-0 Lead.

Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Phil Salt (ENG)

Batters: Harry Tector (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE), Jacob Bethell (ENG), Tom Banton (ENG)

All-Rounders: Sam Curran (ENG)

Bowlers: Graham Hume (IRE), Matthew Humphreys (IRE), Adil Rashid (ENG)

Who Will Win Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

England have been in superb form lately, especially with the bat. So, the Three Lions are expected to bag the Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025, organized to be held on September 19, starting at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Hosts Ireland might put up a tough fight like they did in the first outing, but England are likely to win it and seal the series early.

