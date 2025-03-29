PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29: The "International Management Conference - Corporate Global Sustainability Practices: Navigating Advances, Challenges, and Future Pathways" was successfully organized by I.P.S. Academy, I.B.M.R., focusing on sustainable development principles. The event was inaugurated by Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, who highlighted public participation, respect for subordinates, and the use of modern technology as essential elements of sustainable development.

Chief Guest Bhargav discussed the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business and management, stating that while AI can analyze complex problems, automate decisions, and process data rapidly, it cannot fully replace human expertise. Dr. Vinay Goyal from SPJIMR, Mumbai, emphasized the importance of environmental conservation through recycling and reusing materials. Prof. Dr. Sangeeta Jain from Devi Ahilya University elaborated on the benefits of the circular economy in industrial development.

The institution's founders, Achal Chaudhary and Yogendra Jain, described the conference as a significant step towards fostering education, research, and innovation. Nishit Jain linked environmental conservation to national and social interests, stressing it as a moral responsibility. Director Dr. Vivek Singh Kushwaha introduced researchers to modern methodologies, explaining how AI can aid in identifying research gaps, structuring objectives, and streamlining research frameworks. Participants were encouraged to use advanced software, research databases, and high-tech computer labs for their studies. Over 250 research papers were presented during the two-day event.

The conference featured in-depth discussions on key management areas. The finance session covered topics such as cryptocurrency, green finance, mutual fund investments, and modern investment techniques, with experts including Dr. Ketan Mulchandani, Vishal Gupta, Dr. Sachin Mittal, and Dr. Sumit Choudhary. The HR session focused on emerging trends like Green HR, HR analytics, AI in HR, and employee engagement, featuring insights from Dr. Anukul Haid, Harshit Pandey, and Nidhi Sharda. The marketing session explored modern marketing strategies, data-driven decision-making, automation, and machine learning, with contributions from Dr. Prateek Maheshwari, Dr. Vipin Choudhary, Partho Sarkar, and Mayank Batra. The economics session delved into economic growth, environmental balance, and policy-making, with subject experts such as Dr. Megha Jain, Dr. Girish Sodani, and Sandeep Sisodia. The general management session featured discussions on corporate governance, business communication, and organizational behavior, with experts like Dr. Shreshth Chhabra, Shilpi Singh, and Kanchan Soni.

The event concluded with Director Dr. Vivek Singh Kushwaha expressing gratitude to all experts, researchers, and organizing committee members. He emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry through such research-driven conferences. The conference provided a comprehensive platform for discussions on emerging innovations, challenges, and sustainability practices in management.

