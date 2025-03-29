Happy Ugadi 2025 Greetings: Celebrate Kannada New Year With These Yugadi Messages, HD Wallpapers, Wishes, Quotes and Images

Ugadi marks the beginning of the Kannada and Telugu New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Falling on the first day of the Chaitra month, Ugadi symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and happiness. The festival is observed with rituals such as house cleaning, decorating entrances with mango leaves and rangoli, and preparing special dishes like Ugadi Pachadi, which represents the different experiences of life—sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy. It is a time for renewal, reflection, and seeking blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Ugadi 2025 is on March 30 and to celebrate the festival, share these Happy Ugadi 2025 greetings, Kannada New Year messages, Yugadi wishes, HD images, quotes and wallpapers with your friends and family.
On the auspicious day of Ugadi, people wake up early, take a ritualistic oil bath, wear new clothes, and visit temples to offer prayers. Panchanga Shravanam (listening to the yearly horoscope) is a key tradition, where priests or elders read out predictions for the upcoming year. Families gather to celebrate, exchange greetings, and enjoy festive meals together, marking the start of the new year with joy and togetherness.