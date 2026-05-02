Tumakuru Avian Influenza Outbreak: Laboratory Reports Confirm H5N1 Strain in 44 Peacock Deaths; Rapid Response Teams Deployed Across District (Watch Video)

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Laboratory reports have confirmed that the recent deaths of 44 peacocks in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district were caused by the H5N1 strain of avian influenza. The deaths, which occurred between April 16 and April 24 in the villages of Bommanahalli and Machenahalli, were initially suspected to be the result of extreme heat conditions. However, diagnostic tests on samples collected from the carcasses have shifted the focus of wildlife and health authorities toward a significant disease containment operation.

The district administration has declared a high alert across 33 villages situated within a 10-kilometer radius of the affected areas. Following the confirmation of the virus, officials have initiated large-scale disinfectant spraying and enhanced surveillance to prevent the spread of the infection to other avian populations. While extreme weather is believed to have weakened the birds, making them more susceptible to the virus, the H5N1 strain has been identified as the primary cause of mortality. Karnataka Shocker: 20 Peacocks Found Dead Near Stream in Hanumanthapura Village Weeks After Tigress, Her 4 Cubs Poisoned to Death in Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

Shashidhar GR, Deputy Conservator of Forests for Tumakuru, stated that preventive measures have been intensified across the district. "We have stepped up surveillance to ensure the infection does not spread to other birds in the vicinity," he said. Authorities suspect the virus may have originated from local poultry farms and have begun sensitizing poultry owners and traders, alongside collecting bird samples for further testing.

H5N1 Virus Behind Peacock Deaths in Tumakuru

#WATCH | Tumakur, Karnataka: Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan says, "It was reported that there were deaths of wild birds, peacocks in Tumkur... Around 40 peacocks have died. So the samples were sent for further examination, and it was confirmed yesterday that the H5N1 virus was… pic.twitter.com/7Yv41Cot9f — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

A multi-departmental Rapid Response Team (RRT)—comprising veterinarians, revenue officials, forest personnel, and gram panchayat members—has been deployed to oversee field-level monitoring. Movement in and out of identified sensitive zones is currently being closely regulated to maintain biosecurity.

Forest officials noted that no fresh peacock deaths have been reported since April 23, suggesting that the immediate situation may be stabilizing. Despite this, the district administration remains on guard, continuing to monitor both the affected villages and adjoining areas to mitigate any potential resurgence of the virus.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).