New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Nick Careen, IATA's Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security, on Tuesday highlighted that the Indian aviation market has not faced any concerns in terms of operational safety and infrastructure readiness.

While speaking to ANI, the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) vice president said, "Specific to this market, we don't have any real concerns...We have not seen any major problems or any major concerns... With PM Modi's presence at the appropriate level and when the right people are involved, you get good outcomes."

Careen commented about an incident involving IndiGo flight 6E 2142, saying, "The learning from that (incident) would involve better coordination. I am sure that's something that would be under consideration. I am 100% confident about it"

IndiGo flight 6E 2142, flying from Delhi to Srinagar on May 21, was struck by a severe hailstorm that caused visible damage to the aircraft's nose. The aircraft had sought entry into Pakistani airspace to circumvent the weather, but this was denied by Pakistani authorities.

The IATA VP also commented on the decision of India and Pakistan to close their airspace for carriers flying out from these countries, saying that airspace should not become a tool in disputes.

"We believe airspace should not be used as a tool in disputes and should remain neutral. Unfortunately, that's not always been the case...In the meantime, airlines find a way around, but it does have an impact. It could increase the cost and time. Primarily, we hope that airspace will be managed accordingly and open for everybody to use safely and efficiently," he said.

Earlier on Monday, while addressing the IATA's 81st Annual General Meeting, PM Modi had outlined three foundational pillars driving India's aviation sector: first, a vast market--not merely a collection of consumers but a reflection of India's aspirational society. Second, a strong demographic and talent pool--where young innovators are pioneering breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, robotics, and clean energy. Third, an open and supportive policy ecosystem--enabling industrial growth. PM Modi emphasised that with these strengths, India is poised to elevate its aviation sector to unprecedented heights. (ANI)

