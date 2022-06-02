(R to L) Kapil Goyal, Founder and MD of KDK Software; CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, Vice-President, ICAI; C.A. Prakash Sharma, Chairman, Committee for Members in Practice

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/PNN): CAs will have increased efficiency in GST filing with this technology advancement.

The cloud based GST filing will help the data handling and security KDK Software to provide one year free subscription with 100 filings.

Under a strategic partnership with ICAI - apex body of chartered accountants, the KDK Software has announced its highly advanced GST filing software in free for a year.

These cloud based software will provide a complete bundle of GST, TDS and XBRL with automated data handling and high security. At the ceremony, CA Aniket Sunil Talati, VP - ICAI and CA Prakash Sharma, Chairman - Committee for Members in Practice; and congratulated the team.

One of the leading SaaS company, KDK Software has been introducing the advanced technology in the Indian Taxation framework since 1.5 decades. With its recent product 'Express GST' the KDK Software has again fulfilled its promise of providing affordable automation to the chartered accountants for the scaling up their practices with easy tech.

Kapil Goyal, Founder and MD of KDK Software said, "Complexities with GST filing are reduced with ''Express GST" software and practitioner CAs can take first year free advantage of the software. Our objective is to provide the affordable automation that aids to the Indian Financial and Taxation system. We aim to empower those who are day and day out dealing with GST, TDS and XBRL. We are thankful to the apex body ICAI for providing opportunity to serve the all India chartered accountants community."

With software implementation support, the KDK Software team will also provide the toll free call service to assist on every queries during the usage of the software.

KDK Software has been serving over 1.5 lakh Users with average 60 lakh returns file through its various software every year. KDK Software is dedicated in providing VALUE ADDED solutions in Indian Taxation Domain for Tax Professionals, Small & Medium Businesses and Corporates.

The GST tech automation will surely scale up the efficiency and volume of the CA practitioners."

The offer details are available on: https://cmpbenefits.icai.org/arrangement-gst-annual-return-software#about

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)