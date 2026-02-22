Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested six individuals in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu for allegedly posting content in support of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, officials said.

According to police, the arrests followed intelligence reports and a special team's investigation, revealing that the suspects used fake Aadhaar cards to hide their identities and work in the garment industry.

A special team of the Delhi Police Q Branch arrived in the district to lead the investigation. During the probe, officials tracked down the six suspects from various locations -- two from Uthukuli, three from Palladam, and one from the Thirumuruganpoondi area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly using fraudulent Aadhaar cards to conceal their identities and secure employment in the Tiruppur garment industry.

Authorities seized eight mobile phones and sixteen SIM cards from the accused during the operation.

The arrested individuals were taken to Delhi by train for further investigation. (ANI)

