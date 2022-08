New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Northcap University (NCU), Gurugram, to enhance the industry-academia partnership for conducting joint short-term and mid-term courses and research in the field of electric vehicles and related emerging technologies.

The MoU was signed by Pamela Tikku, Officiating Director, ICAT, and Nupur Prakash, Vice-Chancellor, NCU, in the presence of other senior officials from both organisations, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), located in Manesar since 1996, is a division of NATRiP (NAB) Implementation Society (NATIS) under the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

It is one of the independent Testing Agencies under Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India for Testing and Certification of Automobiles and their critical safety components.

Speaking on the occasion Pamela Tikku said, "We look forward to a long-term relationship for skill development required for the industry by collaboration in the emerging field of electric mobility and also look forward for the skilling up-gradation of ICAT resources."

"The summation of the expertise of ICAT in the field of automotive technology along with superior content development proficiency of NCU will result in flexible course packages for interested candidates, thus enabling them to be prepared across multiple fields available in the automotive sector in India," said Nupur Prakash. (ANI)

