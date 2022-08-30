India will take on Dubai in the 4th match of the Asia Cup 2022 as the teams have ambitions of making it into the super4s. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on August 31, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams for maximum points. So ahead of the IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 clash, we take a look at the Dubai weather and how the pitch could behave. India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs HK Cricket Match in Dubai.

India kicked off their Asia Cup campaign in a sensational fashion as they defeated Pakistan in a tight encounter. This has put them in a great position to advance and a win against Honk Kong will secure that. Meanwhile, Hong Kong have come through from the qualifiers and will be aiming to make a huge impression. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Gifts Autographed Jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf; Video Goes Viral.

Dubai Weather

Dubai Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Dubai on August 31, 2022 (Wednesday) for India vs Hong Kong clash in Asia Cup is great for a game of cricket. The temperatures will be in the higher 30 degrees celsius. There are zero per cent chances of rain on the day.

Dubai Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has favoured the bowlers as batters find it difficult to get off the mark at the venue and teams batting second have had the upper hand. It has been a bowl first win the game kind of wicket in Dubai and that trend is expected to continue. However, India will fancy themselves getting over the line despite of the outcome of the toss.

