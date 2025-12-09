PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9: The Case Research Center (CRC) at ICFAI Business School (IBS) Hyderabad is proudly celebrating 25 Years of Global Case Writing Excellence, marking a major milestone in its history as a world-leading hub for management case development. The CRC has consistently secured a place among the top institutions globally, reinforcing its status as a vital contributor to business education.

Also Read | Lava Play Max Price, Specifications and Features, Here's Everything To Know About Lava's Latest India-Made Smartphone.

The center's prominence on the global stage is undeniable. The CRC now ranks third in the world, positioned just after Harvard Business School and INSEAD as per The Case Centre Impact Index 2025, which measures the global reach of case writing. This remarkable success is complemented by its extensive library of over 7,000 cases adopted by more than 900 business schools in over 90 countries. Overall, the CRC's work has garnered more than 150 national and international awards, including the 'Thought Leadership Award' in 2017, further solidifying its reputation for excellence.

The relevance of the CRC's material is key to its success. Covering a wide range of contemporary business issues, including digital transformation, sustainability, corporate governance, marketing, and human resource management, the cases equip students with practical knowledge. In 2024, several CRC cases, such as 'Digital Transformation at Starbucks' and 'Apple's Green Bonds,' achieved bestseller status. Furthermore, over 300 of their cases have been featured in leading international textbooks. IBS authors consistently receive recognition, with two authors winning the Ethics and Social Responsibility trophy in 2024 for their insightful case on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Also Read | What Is Megaquake? Know All About It As Japan Issues Official 'Megaquake' Warning After 7,6 Magnitude Earthquake Which Could Trigger Large Tsunamis and Cause Devastation.

Why Case Studies Are Important: A Powerful Teaching Tool

The case method is an incredibly powerful teaching tool, widely used at leading business schools globally. Cases challenge assumptions, test theories, and debate solutions in the classroom, a process that develops essential work and life skills and ultimately enhances student employability. This commitment to practical learning directly benefits students across the 9 IBS Campuses, where the teaching model follows a 100% case-based approach. This ensures students gain a practical and deep understanding of real-world business challenges by engaging with an average of 240 business cases over the two-year management program.

Prospective students looking to join the IBS campuses for the MBA/PGPM 2026-28 program should apply through the IBSAT 2025 application.

The last date to apply for IBSAT 2025 is December 19th. Visit ibsindia.org

Contact Us:IBS Admission OfficePlot No. 65, Nagarjuna HillsPunjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082TelanganaPh: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)Toll Free :1800 425 55 66 77E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841508/IBS_CRC_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/5662724/IBS_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)