New Delhi, December 9: The all-new Lava Play Max 5G has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone expands the gamer-focused "Play" series, which also includes the Lava Play Ultra launched earlier. The new Lava Play Max has a Samsung-like design with a vertical camera setup on the rear and is available in two colours: Deccan Black and Himalayan White.

The Lava Play Max 5G features a sleek design and maintains a balanced, comfortable feel in hand. The smartphone has primary and front-facing cameras that offer a high-quality photography experience. Besides, it has a design that gamers would prefer. POCO C85 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Budget-Smartphone by POCO Launched in India.

Lava Play Max 5G Price in India

The Lava Play Max 5G price in India for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is INR 12,999. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 14,999. Users can expand the built-in storage up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Lava Play Max 5G Specifications and Features

The Lava Play Max 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, is capable of handling casual and higher mid-range games. The smartphone has a large 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that delivers a smooth experience. The gaming smartphone has a 50MP rear camera with EIS support and can record 4K videos at 30fps. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies and video conferencing. REDMI Note 15 Price, Launch Date, Specifications and Features - All About the Upcoming '108 Master Pixel Special Edition' 5G Smartphone.

Lava’s Play Max 5G runs on Android 15 with no bloatware. It also has VC cooling that ensures stable gaming performance with reduced heat. The company says the smartphone can handle BGMI, COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire MAX without heating issues. The Lava Play Max 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, delivering reliable all-day usage. It also carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and support for virtual RAM expansion.

