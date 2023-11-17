Celebrating the successful culmination of the ICode Global Hackathon with the Global Winners of 2023

New Delhi [India]/ Singapore, November 17: ICode Foundation, a leading advocate for digital literacy, proudly announces the successful conclusion of the 2023 ICode Global Hackathon - the world's largest coding competition for school students. This year's edition saw an unprecedented participation of over 3 million students hailing from more than 70 countries and representing 10,000+ schools worldwide.

The six-month-long qualifying rounds, spanning diverse regions including South Asia, Asia Pacific, North America, and the U.K., showcased the global reach of ICode Global Hackathon. Students from powerhouse nations such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, China, New Zealand, the USA, and Canada engaged in thrilling coding challenges that tested their mettle and creativity.

The climactic finals, held on September 30, 2023, featured 1052 talented students from 20 countries engaged in a riveting 1-hour live coding hackathon on the innovative ICode platform. Fueled by gamification and AI, the ICode Global Hackathon provided a dynamic arena for students to demonstrate their coding prowess on an international stage.

Participation wasn't limited to specific educational systems; renowned schools from various curricula, including IB, Indian Curriculum, and Cambridge Board, made their mark on the global stage. Distinguished institutions such as Bob Hawke College (Australia), Khalsa School Newton (Canada), DPS Schools (India), Westlake International School (Malaysia), Botany Downs Secondary College (New Zealand), and Tao Nan School (Singapore) showcased the diversity and excellence inherent in this global competition.

Catherine, the Global CEO of ICode Foundation, expressed profound pride in the dedication and hard work exhibited by all participants. She specifically commended the 3 million+ students who actively participated in local competitions within their respective countries. Catherine underscored the ICode Global Hackathon's unique position as a global platform that empowers students to assess their algorithmic intelligence and computational thinking skills in an engaging and gamified environment. This distinctive experience allows students to measure their progress against peers worldwide, making it an invaluable opportunity for young coding enthusiasts.

For a complete list of winning students and further information, please visit icode.org/results-2023.

