Jhansi, November 17: A man in Mauranipur town of Jhansi has been arrested for trying to pawn his wife during a gambling session. The police said that two others were also arrested with the main accused on Thursday. According to the complaint lodged by the woman, her husband, who works in Delhi and is addicted to alcohol and gambling, had come to his native place in Mauranipur for Diwali.

He went for gamble with his friends and lost money. Subsequently, he borrowed Rs 3,000 from the two others -- Srikant Patsariya and Gotiram -- on a high interest which he further lost. On showing inability to repay the loan, both the lenders asked the man to send his wife for a night to them, to which he agreed. Uttar Pradesh: Man Takes Up Liquor Challenge, Dies of Alcohol Overdose in Agra; Two Friends Arrested.

He returned home and started pressuring his wife to spend the night with both the persons, following which she approached the city Kotwali to lodge a complaint, said Mauranipur station officer J.P. Pal.

