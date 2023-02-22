Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): In India's defence manufacturing growth story, ICOMM, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has taken centre stage. Today, ICOMM signed a partnership and licensing agreement with UAE-based EDGE entity CARACAL for the first-ever Transfer of Technology (ToT) in defence articles. As per the agreement, ICOMM will locally manufacture CARACAL's complete line of small arms for the Indian market under the 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The signing took place at the ongoing IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, one of the largest tri-service defence exhibitions in the world.

ICOMM will manufacture the full range of CARACAL small arms, including the versatile CARACAL EF pistol, modern CMP 9 submachine gun, CAR 814, CAR 816 and CAR 817 tactical rifles, CAR 817 DMR tactical sniper rifle, CSR 50 anti-material sniper rifle, CSR 338 and CSR 308 bolt action sniper rifles and the CSA 338 semi-automatic sniper rifle.

Sumanth P, Managing Director of ICOMM, said, "India's Defence industry is on a strong path to develop its sovereign manufacturing capabilities. This agreement exemplifies the commitment shown by CARACAL to aid India's ambitions towards making the defence sector self-sufficient."

The Indian Government seriously took up the indigenisation of Defence manufacturing, allowing the private sector to manufacture weapons, breaking the age-old view to ensure no disruptions in the supply chain. Sumanth added, "Our entry into small arms production is a proud moment for us."

CARACAL's complete line of small arms will be produced in ICOMM's world-class design, development and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. ICOMM is one of the largest companies manufacturing missiles & sub-systems, communications & EW systems, radars, electro-optics, composites, loitering munitions, shelters, drone & counter-drone systems.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said, "This strategically important signing with ICOMM for collaboration in the Indian market is a key objective for CARACAL. As India continues to realise its sovereign defence ambitions, we look forward to partnering with ICOMM, whose capabilities in providing end-to-end solutions across multiple sectors, including engineering and defence, compliments CARACAL's portfolio of advanced small arms."

ICOMM is a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), one of the largest infrastructure companies in India, with Annual Sales of over USD 4.0 Bn. It has over 40,000 employees working on various projects spread across 18 offices across the Globe. ICOMM Tele Limited, having state-of-the-art facilities spread across a 110-acre facility with over 1,050,000 Sq.ft of built-up area, was established in 1989. It is a leader in product designing, engineering, and manufacturing in the Defence & Aerospace, Power, Roads, Oil & Gas and Telecom sectors. The company started designing and manufacturing RF components, Antennas and Masts in 1989. Over the last 25 years, it has grown into an entity that develops and manufactures products for the Indian Defence Industry. In its two-decade-long journey, the company has delivered Missiles and Sub-Systems, Communications & EW, Composites, Drone & Counter-Drone Systems, Radar Systems, Electro-Optics, Shelters and Command Control Centre, UAVs and Antennas to the Indian Armed Forces, defence and other sectors.

For more information, visit https://icommtele.com

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL), established in 1989, is one of the fastest-growing India-based infra companies. In its three-decade-long journey, MEIL has been a part of the construction of numerous large civil structures, pump houses, large water treatment plants, dams, reservoirs, power generation units, tunnels, refineries and the laying of oil & gas pipelines and power transmission lines across the world. All these projects play an important role in improving the common man's quality of life for many years into the foreseeable future. Globally the company has its footprint in over 20 countries.

For more information, visit https://meil.in

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional and international leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates and manufactures mission-proven firearms for law enforcement, security and military forces, with a production legacy spanning over 15 years. CARACAL's product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles and sniper rifles across a range of calibres. CARACAL's experience reflects in the quality, performance and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances developed to meet the evolving and challenging nature of warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad. CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

For more information, visit https://caracal.ae

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond and to catalyse change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market faster and more efficiently, positioning the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators and international partners and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

