New Delhi [India], February 24: Applauding the launch of Direct Selling Monitoring Mechanism (DSMM) by Kerala government as game-changer, apex industry body- the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) said that it is a significant move by the state government in strengthening the direct selling industry's role in states' economic growth with a transparent, consumer-friendly, and growth-driven ecosystem for direct sellers.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for G R Anil, the Kerala Govt. has taken a significant step in strengthening the direct selling industry by launching clear and precise guidelines for over 1.5 lakh direct sellers in Kerala and the companies operating within the state.

Hailing the state government's move, Samir K Modi, IDSA CEO Council Member, in his address at the Launch event in Thiruvananthapuram on 19 February 2025 commended the government while highlighting, "Kerala has taken a transformative step in strengthening Kerala's Rs522 crore direct selling industry, by releasing clear and well-defined guidelines and launching an online portal that will not only enhance transparency and regulatory compliance but also pave the way for the industry's long-term, sustainable growth."

India ranks as the 11th largest direct selling market globally contributing over INR 21,000 Crores turnover and has been growing at a CAGR of 8.3%, The state of Kerala accounts for 17% of the Southern Region's direct selling market, alongside Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, as per IDSA Annual Survey FY 2022-23. The Kerala government's structured monitoring system and the launch of an online enrolment portal for direct selling entities marks a new era of transparency and regulation. Mr. Vivek Katoch, IDSA Chairman, in the press release mentioned, "" IDSA has been keenly involved with the Kerala Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, and Legal Metrology Department in sharing industry recommendations, direct seller perspective and further helping in formulating a robust and effective monitoring mechanism and will remain committed towards supporting the state in shaping a growth driven ecosystem in the state."

IDSA has been actively working with the Centre and State governments in shaping responsible and regulatory framework aligned with the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021, that will not only safeguard consumer interests but also enhance the credibility of the direct selling industry.

Kerala's transparent mechanism will help maintain consumer trust, enhance business credibility, and set the stage for strengthening the direct selling industry's role in economic growth. IDSA remains committed to working closely with the policymakers and stakeholders in fostering a transparent, consumer-friendly, and growth-driven ecosystem for direct sellers.

