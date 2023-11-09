NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: In the world of motorcycles, Yamaha is synonymous with peak performance and engineering excellence. As the festive season shifts into high gear, Bajaj Mall is rolling out exciting cashback offers that promise to make your Diwali even more exciting and memorable. You can book highly sought-after Yamaha bikes, such as the Yamaha R15 V3 and Yamaha MT 15, and avail of a flat Rs. 5,000 cashback by using the coupon code 'WHEELSFEST'. This limited-time offer is valid from 8 November to 15 November 2023 on Bajaj Mall.

Yamaha bikes are backed by the brand's enduring legacy of excellence. The Yamaha R15 V3, for example, carries Yamaha's racing DNA and is renowned for its incredible performance on the streets. It also flaunts an eye-catching design, making it one of the most popular sports bikes around. On the other hand, Yamaha MT 15 blends raw power with streetfighter styling, standing as a testament to the brand's commitment to offering top-notch biking experience to its customers.

Furthermore, the Yamaha R15 V3 runs on a robust 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve, SOHC engine that is paired with a slick 6-speed transmission, offering unmatched power. The dual-channel ABS allows for sharp handling and safety, which is required on Indian roads. Meanwhile, the Yamaha MT 15 uses the same high-revving 155cc engine with a bi-functional LED headlight and a single-channel ABS, providing aggressive ergonomics while being versatile. These two bikes epitomise Yamaha's rich racing legacy, blending performance and style.

Yamaha bikes also implement top-of-the-line technology to effectively cater to the varying demands of Indian riders. You can experience the thrill and exhilaration of riding Yamaha bikes by booking your favourite two-wheeler on Bajaj Mall and availing of a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan.

Benefits of booking Yamaha bikes on Bajaj Mall

Whether you wish to own the Yamaha R15 V3 or the Yamaha MT 15, buying them outright can pose significant financial challenges. However, you can book the bikes on EMI by visiting Bajaj Mall and even avail of a flat cashback of Rs. 5,000 by using the coupon code 'WHEELSFEST'. You can enjoy this limited-time offer by booking the two-wheeler between November 8th and November 15th. You can then avail of the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, which gives you access to up to Rs. 21 lakhs as the loan amount. Making the EMI payments won't disrupt your budget, as the tenures range from 12 to 60 months. The two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance also comes with industry-best interest rates and up to 100% financing of the two-wheeler's on-road price. Bring home your dream Yamaha bike this Diwali and experience the thrill of riding like never before.

Here is how to book Yamaha bikes online

1. Visit Bajaj Mall and sign in using your registered phone number

2. Go to the two-wheeler section and browse the available Yamaha bikes

3. Choose your favourite model and pick the most convenient EMI plan

4. Click 'Book Now' and confirm the booking

5. Visit your nearest partner dealership and finish the formalities

6. After the disbursal of the loan amount, you can purchase the two-wheeler

Once your loan application is approved, you will get access to the funds within 60 minutes*. The Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan offers several benefits, such as up to 100% funding of the two-wheeler's on-road price, highly competitive interest rates, and zero foreclosure charges*.

Bajaj Mall is an online digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of products. It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required products on No Cost EMI and zero down payment options on select products. Bajaj Mall has partnered with leading electronics, home appliances, lifestyle, etc., brands to provide a guided buying experience.

For further information, visit www.bajajmall.in or download the Bajaj Finserv app on Google Play Store or App Store.

