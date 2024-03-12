BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 12: "Prioritizing women's health is crucial not only for the health and well-being of communities but also for the economic and social progress of the country," said health experts at a panel discussion held to commemorate International Women's Day. Organized by The IHW Council, in collaboration with FOGSI's Raksha Initiative, supported by Zydus, the panel emphasized that focusing on women's health in the country would enhance the well-being of families and communities, and be a significant step towards nation-building. Dr Jaydeep Tank, President FOGSI, highlighted, "Women constitute half, and even more than half, of the total population, and we need to ensure the well-being of this section of our population. It is sad to note that many health issues resulting in morbidity and mortality of women are preventable. Women's health is an important aspect of nation-building, and we need to prioritize it at all costs." The panel discussion, titled "Empowering Women for Better Health - Navigating Vaccinations from Pre-Conception to Post-Partum," aimed to shed light on the significance of women's health, particularly focusing on challenges they face in accessing healthcare, preventive measures at different life stages, and the importance of vaccinations for women's health. Dr Ritu Khanna, Director, Khanna Medical Centre and Fertility Clinic, elaborated on the significance of vaccinations as one of the most cost-effective ways of saving lives. She noted that vaccinations can help bring the cost of healthcare down and save women from infections, thus proving helpful in controlling antimicrobial resistance. Dr Basab Mukherjee, Gynecologist, Obstetrician, and Reproductive Endocrinologist, emphasized, "Awareness drives with the right messaging highlighting the importance of vaccinations as an integral part of preventive healthcare has to be disseminated along with the sensitization of healthcare providers on the imperative role of vaccines." Dr Parikshit Tank and Dr Palaniappan discussed the major gaps that women face in accessing healthcare and noted that it is imperative for men in the family to play a positive role, and also highlighted that social media platforms and collaborative efforts between healthcare providers and public health agencies can go a long way in creating awareness on critical issues around women's health in the country, as well as help debunk myths and misinformation around vaccination. They emphasized the need for the government to initiate a safety net mechanism to ensure that valid and responsible information is vetted instead of false or misleading claims. The panel discussion underscored the critical importance of prioritizing women's health, not just for individual well-being but for the broader societal and national advancement. Highlighting that many health issues affecting women are preventable, the experts emphasized the need for proactive measures.

Vaccinations were emphasized as a key strategy, being cost-effective in saving lives and reducing healthcare costs. The discussion stressed the necessity of awareness campaigns and healthcare provider sensitization to promote vaccinations as integral to preventive healthcare. Access to healthcare for women was highlighted as a significant challenge. The role of social media and collaborative efforts between healthcare providers and public health agencies was emphasized in raising awareness and dispelling misinformation.

The experts highlighted the "Raksha Initiative" led by FOGSI (Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India) and supported by Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. as a significant step, and a commendable effort to address important objectives related to women's health and vaccination.

The initiative focuses on empowering women with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions about their health, particularly regarding vaccinations- from pre-conception to post-partum. The strategies outlined for achieving these objectives, with a focus on awareness, education, and acceptance of vaccinations among women, seem to be crucial for fortifying healthcare delivery.

Such initiatives are crucial in bridging the gaps in access to healthcare and promoting a holistic approach to women's health. By fostering a community that values and prioritizes women's health, these efforts can lead to positive changes in healthcare practices and contribute to building a healthier society.

