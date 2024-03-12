Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli might not be the part of Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. As per a report by 'The Telegraph', Kohli's availability for the tournament will depend only upon his performance in the Indian Premier League 2024. As per the sources, the Ajit Agarkar-led Indian men's cricket team selection is ready to make tough decisions ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Indian team has yet to win an ICC trophy in the past 10 years and the Rohit Sharma Co. witnessed a setback in the finals of the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup last year. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy 'Akaay', Couple Makes Announcement on Social Media (See Post)

While Virat Kohli's passion for the red ball format is not hidden from anyone, the latter's approach is not as per BCCI's need for the T20 World Cup. BCCI is expected to stay out of the whole matter and chief selector Ajit Agarkar is expected to lead the conversation with Virat Kohli. Agarkar is reported to have spoken to Virat regarding the same and must make a change in the batting tactics. Kohli showcased an attacking batting display in the two T20Is he played against Afghanistan and scored 29 and 0 in two games.

It is learnt that the slow wickets of West Indies and USA may not suit Virat Kohli and the latter may struggle to score runs. Ajit Agarkar is also expected to convince Virat to make way for the younger generation.

BCCI have confirmed Rohit Sharma to be leading the Indian side in the T20 World Cup and the selectors may bet on young players such as Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma.

