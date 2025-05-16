New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has announced the establishment of its first overseas campus in Dubai.

This marks a key step in expanding IIFT's global presence and strengthening India's engagement in international business education.

A Commerce and Industry Ministry release said the step marks a proud moment in the globalisation of Indian higher education and aligns with the vision of NEP 2020, which emphasizes the internationalisation of Indian institutions and the creation of global learning hubs.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his happiness and congratulated IIFT on the landmark achievement.

"This truly reflects the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, marking a new chapter in the internationalisation of Indian education and its growing role in shaping thought leadership globally. It is also a testament to the strengthening India-UAE partnership, and this new campus will play a pivotal role in moulding the business leaders of tomorrow," he said.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal congratulated IIFT on its maiden international expansion and said it's a turning point in the institute's 62-year history that it is setting up a full-fledged campus in Dubai.

He said it represents India's emergence as a country that provides world-class education especially in the field of International Trade. He commended the institute for consistently aligning its academic and research endeavours in national interest, which would contribute significantly to promote exports.

Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor (IIFT), reiterated his commitment to transform IIFT into a world-class institute and make a mark in its newly upcoming Dubai campus by excelling in research, training and research in the area of International Trade.

He reaffirmed IIFT's commitment to advancing India's academic and economic diplomacy through excellence in education and research.

The release said that the upcoming Dubai campus reflects India's deepening educational collaboration with the UAE and is poised to become a strategic centre for nurturing global business leaders equipped with Indian values and an international outlook.

"It will not only serve the dynamic needs of the Indian diaspora and global learners but also strengthen India's educational footprint in the Gulf region," the release said.

"With the launch of its Dubai campus, IIFT is poised to carry the Indian legacy of education to new frontiers--grooming leaders who will shape the future of international trade and business," it added. (ANI)

