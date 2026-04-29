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Agency News Agency News Business News | IIM Kozhikode's Design Thinking with AI Programme is Attracting Professionals from Across the Country. Here's Why... Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 29: According to a recent report by McKinsey, generative AI alone could add up to $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy, yet most organisations are still struggling to convert that potential into tangible business outcomes.

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New Delhi [India], April 29: According to a recent report by McKinsey, generative AI alone could add up to $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy, yet most organisations are still struggling to convert that potential into tangible business outcomes.

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This is where IIM Kozhikode's Design Thinking and Innovation with AI programme addresses a critical need gap. As organisations begin to push for real outcomes over theoretical knowledge, a new expectation is emerging. Professionals must not just understand AI, they must apply it to create products, solve business challenges, and directly impact the bottom line. This shift is visible across industries, from product teams reimagining customer journeys to consultants building AI-led solutions and marketers leveraging data for sharper decision-making. The era of passive learning is giving way to a builder mindset, where execution and impact define relevance.

Unlike conventional AI programmes that focus heavily on in-demand tools and theory, IIM Kozhikode's approach is fundamentally different: it is designed for builders, not just learners. The programme equips professionals to apply AI across real-world business contexts - from product innovation and customer experience to marketing and business model design. By combining AI capabilities with human-centred design thinking, participants learn how to identify real customer problems, prototype solutions, and create tangible business value, bridging the critical gap between knowledge and execution.

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Key Programme Outcomes

- Create innovative market research strategies, product concepts and customer engagement campaigns using Generative AI.

- Design innovative business models and service delivery systems by integrating Agile design principles and AI technologies.

- Analyse the impact of AI on consumer behaviour and service design.

This transition from learning to building is reinforced through a deeply practical, application-driven curriculum. With immersive case studies, hands-on frameworks, and a capstone project rooted in real business challenges, professionals don't just understand AI, they apply it. Participants gain the confidence to experiment, iterate, and implement AI-led solutions within their organisations, transforming abstract concepts into actionable strategies that drive growth and competitive advantage.

What further sets the programme apart is its relevance across roles and industries. Mid- to senior-level professionals; from product managers and marketers to consultants, founders, and strategy leaders, come together in a diverse, cross-functional cohort. This collaborative environment mirrors real-world business dynamics, enabling participants to learn how AI can be leveraged across functions while developing a builder mindset focused on rapid prototyping, structured problem-solving, and outcome-driven innovation.

Programme Details:

- Starts on: June 30th, 2026

- Mode: Online

- Duration: 25 Weeks

- Fee: INR 1,39,000 + GST

- Eligibility: Minimum graduate or diploma holder (10+2+3)

Backed by IIM Kozhikode's academic excellence--ranked #3 in India (NIRF 2025) and globally recognised with EQUIS and AMBA accreditations, the programme delivers both credibility and cutting-edge relevance. Having trained over 44,000 professionals across 1,400+ programmes, the institution continues to shape future-ready leaders.

Know more about the programme HERE.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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