New Delhi [India], February 7: IIM Udaipur, one of India's premier management institutions, in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, the leading professional Edtech company, introduces the Advanced Programme in Digital Supply Chain Management. This groundbreaking programme aims to empower newcomers and professionals aspiring to excel in the field of Supply Chain management by equipping them with foundational knowledge and enhanced skills to comprehend the influence of technology on the supply chain.

By 2025, 30% of Indian SMBs will prioritise intelligent decision systems for advancing Research and Development and Supply Chain Management. The Digital Supply Chain Market will witness the fastest growth in the SME segment, forecasting a CAGR of 13.1% by 2027. This growth is attributed to significant technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Cloud, and Mechanisation, which have revolutionised global supply chains. Integrating robotics in warehouses, increased adoption of IoT-enabled devices, and improved demand forecasting have addressed longstanding challenges, reducing human intervention, enhancing connectivity, ensuring timely production, and optimising operational effectiveness while minimising costs.

IIM Udaipur's Advanced Programme in Digital Supply Chain Management is an intensive six-month programme that navigates supply chain management's fundamentals and advanced aspects, from introductory concepts to cutting-edge expertise. Participants will benefit from a multifaceted learning experience that includes live online lectures and immersive campus sessions, allowing them to interact with industry experts and peers. Throughout the programme, they will gain knowledge and experience real growth with the opportunity to solve real-world challenges and join a network of fellow professionals. Participants can also take part in SCM Globe Simulation and learn real-world applications.

Successful programme completion grants participants eligibility to join the esteemed IIM Udaipur Executive Alumni Network, offering access to a distinguished community of accomplished professionals.

Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director IIM Udaipur, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Advanced Programme for Digital Supply Chain Management in association with Imarticus Learning. This programme reflects IIM Udaipur's commitment to nurture future leaders and entrepreneurs who will drive organisations' global success. This programme will provide learners with future-focused, outcome-oriented learning experiences."

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO at Imarticus Learning, said, "With the evolving technological advancements, it's imperative to evolve as per industry standards. This collaboration with IIM Udaipur for an Advanced Digital Supply Chain Management Programme would be a pathway for a digital supply chain leader equipped to drive innovation, efficiency, and success."

This programme is open to individuals holding a minimum qualification of a graduate degree (Diploma or Bachelor's) with 50% aggregate marks from universities recognised by the Association of Indian Universities. Applicants should have a minimum of five years of work experience after graduation or a minimum of three years of work experience post-qualifying education.

IIM Udaipur, a second-generation IIM, is one of the fastest-growing management schools in the country. The institute was established by the Indian Government in 2011. Building on the legacy of IIMs, IIM Udaipur aspires to set new benchmarks in the field of management education by combining excellence in both[PS16] teaching and research. IIM Udaipur is committed to becoming a globally recognised management school by 2030 and it is inevitably on its way. With an accomplished faculty, a flourishing research ecosystem and success in attracting brilliant minds of the country, IIMU is able to champion its values of excellence and integrity. IIMU challenges its students to expand their knowledge and their[PS19] intellectual horizons, so that they emerge transformed and prepared to have an impact on the world of business and society at large . IIM Udaipur's Executive Education programmes aim to develop, broaden the horizon, and strengthen the skills of professionals, preparing them to face the challenges of global business.

Imarticus Learning is a leading Edtech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 10,00,000 careers within a decade through leading-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill existing and future workers to fulfil various industries' current and upcoming job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector.

Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology, including immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, soft skills training, etc. It offers courses that prepare learners for successful careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.

