Business News | IISS Introduces Affordable Creative Design Programs in Thane

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 8: As India's creative economy continues to expand across fashion, interiors, digital design, and lifestyle sectors, the need for professionally trained design talent has become increasingly important. Addressing this growing demand, IISS - International Institute of Style & Space is offering industry-oriented education through its Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc) and Master of Vocation (M.Voc) programs in Thane.

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Affiliated with Sikkim Professional University, IISS focuses on bridging academic learning with practical industry exposure. The institute's B.Voc program is a three-year undergraduate course open to students after 10+2, while the M.Voc program is a two-year postgraduate course designed for graduates seeking advanced specialization and leadership opportunities in the design domain.

According to academic experts, vocational education is becoming increasingly relevant as industries seek professionals equipped with both technical expertise and practical problem-solving abilities. Programs such as B.Voc and M.Voc are structured to align education with industry requirements, enabling students to gain hands-on experience alongside theoretical learning.

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IISS offers specialized training in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Graphic Design, Architecture Design, and Vastu Shastra. The institute states that its curriculum emphasizes skill development, portfolio creation, live projects, workshops, and practical application to help students prepare for professional careers and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Educational professionals note that design education today must extend beyond classroom-based instruction. Exposure to real-world projects, software tools, material understanding, trend analysis, and client-oriented execution plays a critical role in shaping career-ready graduates. IISS highlights that its programs are designed around these evolving industry expectations.

The institute also focuses on making professional design education more accessible for students in Thane and Mumbai by offering affordable learning pathways without compromising on academic quality or practical training standards. Through university-affiliated programs and industry-focused teaching methods, IISS aims to support students aspiring to build careers in India's growing creative and design sectors.

With increasing career opportunities across fashion houses, interior firms, retail brands, media agencies, architecture studios, and independent consulting, vocational design programs are gaining recognition among students seeking specialized and employment-oriented education.

Admissions are currently open for upcoming batches across B.Voc, M.Voc, diploma, and certification programs at IISS.

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