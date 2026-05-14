Business News | IKS Health Announces Acquisition of ARAI Solutions, an AI Management and Technology Company

BusinessWire India

Dallas (Texas) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinicians, staff, and patients at every step of the care journey, is proud to announce the acquisition of ARAI Solutions, a pioneering, innovation-driven provider in the field of artificial intelligence. With ARAI Solutions, IKS Health is accelerating the development of a full agentic AI technology stack with capabilities to create its own more efficient small language model.

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IKS Health currently possesses a powerful four-layer healthcare AI stack with EMR integration, platform orchestration, trust/compliance, and AI applications. ARAI's ontology adds a critical knowledge layer, making IKS Health the only full-stack player with proprietary domain intelligence at every level.

ARAI's interconnected biomedical knowledge graphs, based on peer-reviewed research, feed a central reasoning engine, directly mappable to IKS Health platform outputs. Through a large language model grounding layer, several areas will see accelerated platform development and reduced dependency on third-party AI infrastructure including:

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- Autonomous coding

- Clinical decisions

- Denial prevention

- Prior authorization reasoning

- Precision medicine

"ARAI's clinical knowledge infrastructure makes IKS Health AI operational models even more economical, reliable, auditable, and capable of reasoning," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Global CEO of IKS Health. "Uniting ARAI with IKS Health adds a valuable and complementary layer to our platform as we scale our powerful AI-driven and human-in-the-loop approach with evolving clinical and regulatory guidelines."

By integrating its own clinical reasoning and medical ontologies, IKS Health strengthens its competitive edge and accelerates growth while delivering reliable, explainable results for regulators and healthcare organizations that foundation models cannot provide.

"It's clear that IKS Health is poised to disrupt the health tech industry by creating AI-driven systems of action that have exponential value," said Dr. Roland Haas, co-founder and CEO of ARAI. "ARAI is pleased to join forces with IKS Health as they extend into next-generation clinical and operational AI models."

As clinical and regulatory knowledge evolves, research-backed methodologies combined with AI are shaping the future of healthcare. ARAI's explainable AI approach converts black box AI into glass box AI and allows for predictions that are transparent, explainable, and traceable.

"For decades we've constantly pushed the frontiers of innovation and set new AI industry benchmarks," said Dr. Asoke Talukder, co-founder and CAIO of ARAI. "By using ARAI's framework to fill the critical AI infrastructure knowledge layer, IKS Health will be the only full-stack player with proprietary domain intelligence at every tier."

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