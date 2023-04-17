Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) has announced the appointment of Sunil Deshmukh, CMA, as Chair-Elect of IMA's Global Board of Directors for its 2024 fiscal period (July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024). Deshmukh is a leadership and executive coach and strategy consultant with more than 30 years of experience working in consumer markets across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

As Chair-Elect, Deshmukh will work closely with IMA's Board of Directors to continue strengthening the organization's international leadership and commitment to providing valuable resources, certification, and professional development opportunities to its members. Deshmukh plans to focus on enhancing IMA's relationships with universities, national accounting bodies, multinationals, and businesses to connect with current and aspiring finance and accounting executives and professionals.

"I am thrilled to be appointed as IMA's Chair-Elect for the 2023-2024 fiscal year," said Deshmukh. "This is a significant responsibility that I take with utmost seriousness, and I am committed to contributing my best to the growth and success of IMA. I am eager to work with my esteemed colleagues on the Board and the wider IMA community to accomplish our shared goals and objectives. As Chair-Elect, I hope to be a source of inspiration and motivation for our members to strive for excellence. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and excited about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead as we advance."

In addition to earning his CMA in 2010, Deshmukh is a member of many other institutions, including the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), and the Institute of Directors (IOD) of India. He is also an ACC - Associate Certified Coach - ICF USA, a Certified Executive Coach - Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching (MGSCC) USA, and has participated in many leadership programs in the U.S., UK, and India.

Deshmukh has been an IMA member since 2010 and has served in various leadership positions within the organization. He has been a member of IMA's Global Board of Directors since 2021, where he has also been part of the Nominating Committee, IMA Leadership Academy, and CEO Search Committee.

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

