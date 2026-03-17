Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday released the souvenir titled "Prayas: Better Tomorrow", published by the Uttarakhand Secretariat Badminton Club, at the Secretariat.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the club's office bearers and members for the publication, stating that such initiatives not only promote sports activities but also play a significant role in building a positive work culture.

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He said that sports help develop discipline, team spirit, and a sense of healthy competition in human life. Urging Secretariat employees to regularly participate in sports activities, he added that this strengthens both physical and mental health, which in turn positively impacts work efficiency.

Appreciating the articles, achievements, and activities featured in the souvenir, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the publication would inspire more people to connect with sports in the future. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)