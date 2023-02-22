Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 22 (ANI): The inaugural I2U2 Business Forum took place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The day started with addresses by Sherpas of all four member countries.

India reiterated its commitment to the success of I2U2 by tapping opportunities and overcoming challenges.

"Inaugural I2U2 Business Forum takes place in Abu Dhabi today. Secretary (ER) Ministry of External Affairs India reiterated India's commitment to the success of I2U2 by tapping opportunities and overcoming challenges," Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi tweeted.

Known as the I2U2, it was formed in 2021 to deepen technological and private sector collaboration in the region and tackle transnational challenges in six focus areas -- water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security. (ANI)

