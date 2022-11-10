New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): One of the most unique initiatives in the fashion industry - Rajnigandha pearls presents India Fashion Awards, which recognizes the contribution of unsung heroes of the industry, announces its third edition scheduled for 13th December 2022 at Andaz, Delhi.

After the overwhelming success of the first two editions, this year the India Fashion Awards will be bigger, brighter and more glamorous than ever before. India Fashion Awards is going to witness a star-studded evening of the Fashion, Entertainment, and Business segment.

This edition would be dazzled with the presence of jury members who need no introduction, some of them are Dia Mirza, Raghavendra Rathore, Nikhil Kamath, Shalini Passi, Maneka Gandhi, Ambika Pillai, Kunal Rawal, Ami Patel, Carol Gracias, Tarun Khiwal and Ravi Jaipuria.

In the last few decades, the Fashion industry has contributed significantly to the growth of the Indian economy. This promising sector in the country continues to establish new success milestones and industry benchmarks on the global stage of fashion. However, the industry and all its stakeholders somehow have failed to acknowledge and appreciate the talent and efforts behind the success story of India's booming fashion sector.

India Fashion Awards has been curated to spark a fresh wave of excitement and motivation in the fashion industry and confer the right professionals with deserving praise and admiration. Under the avid leadership of Sanjay Nigam, the founder of India Fashion Awards, Vagish Pathak as Chairperson and the acclaimed fashion designer, Rocky S. as the Creative Director, India Fashion Awards is a unique and treasured celebration of Indian Fashion industry. It not only recognises but also promotes the creativity, passion, innovation and talent of the champions of the fashion and lifestyle industry at a global stage.

In its endeavor to bring the show directors in limelight, IFA has recently launched the first edition of the Little Tags Luxury Show Director's Night for the first time in the country. A never seen before event celebrating the efforts of these directors towards fashion. The show directors, who are the backbone and quite literally the heart and soul of fashion weeks, were given a much-awaited and well-deserved ovation in a truly glamorous evening. Amongst those who were appreciated and acknowledged were Aparna & Anisha, Lubna Adams, Lokesh Sharma, Rashmi Virmani, Vahbiz Mehta, Liza Varma, and Kapil Gauhri.

Talking about the upcoming third edition of India Fashion Awards Sanjay Nigam, Founder of India Fashion Awards & Fashion Entrepreneur Fund shared, "Indian fashion industry has tremendous potential. Our fashion industry contributors, especially the young talents, are breaking stereotypes and making a substantial contribution toward building the future of the fashion industry.

Improving not just the status of the Indian Fashion Industry on the global level, but also rising as pioneers in the fashion industry. India Fashion Awards is the platform which celebrates such talent, recognises their priceless contribution, and gives them a chance to shine as they deserve."

Creative Director of India Fashion Awards, renowned fashion designer Rocky Star expressed his thoughts on the theme and direction of the event as "From the concept in decor to using conscious production practices, India Fashion Awards is representing the cultures and traditions of Modern India as the main theme for this year. There has been a sharp rise in conscious consumerism, ethical fashion influencers and fashion brands aiming to integrate sustainable practices in their supply chains and brand language. With the same mindfulness and vision, India fashion Awards for its third edition has inculcated the concept of sustainability as its underlying theme for the event."

This year will be an enormous move for India Fashion Awards as it will acknowledge categories of awards like New Age Fashion Stylist of the Year, New Age Show Director of the Year, New Age Fashion Photographer of the Year, New Age Model of the Year Ramp, New Age Talent Management Agency of the Year, and many more.

It will be a sign that the India Fashion Awards is once again trying to find more ways to reward the sorts of young achievers in the fashion industry. Adding these categories could, conceivably, help young fashion entrepreneurs to get recognised on the global platforms.

The first edition of Rajnigandha Pearls Presents India Fashion Awards was held in February 2020 in Delhi (in association with DLF Avenue). Politician Maneka Gandhi, businessman Ravi Kant Jaipuria, and designers Leena Singh and Rocky Star were part of the impressive jury process. The winner list included: Candice Pinto: Legendary Model; RohitBal: Iconic Designer; Manish Malhotra: The label of the year and custom design; Gaurav Gupta: Designer of the Year in Popular Choice; Shahnaz Husain: Torch Bearer of the Beauty Industry and others.

The second edition of Rajnigandha Pearls Presents India Fashion Awards was held on 25th September. It was hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala and the winner's list included the names like Sunil Grover, Miss Malini, Anamika Khanna, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, Shantanu & Nikhil, among many others.

India Fashion Awards is Asia's prestigious platform, movement, and organization that aims to recognize, salute and showcase the creativity and innovation of fashion heroes to a global audience.

The organisation celebrates and honours fashion designers, models, photographers, artisans, and every other tier of the individuals whose outstanding contribution is taking the Indian fashion industry to newer heights. The platform endeavors to support Indian Fashion, showcasing the creativity and exemplary work of the industry members and recognizing the excellence displayed by them.

