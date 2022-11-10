India will aim to a book a date with traditional rivals Pakistan in the summit clash when they lock horns with England in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10. The Men in Blue have by far, been the most consistent side of the tournament, winning maximum points (8) en route to a semifinal spot with a table-top finish. The likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have fired for them and they head into this contest as a confident bunch. But past performances and results might not matter a bit, as was seen in the first semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan, as both sides start from scratch in their pursuit of booking a ticket to Melbourne. India vs England Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs ENG Cricket Match With Timing in IST

Both India and England have lived up to the tags of being called, ‘favourites’ prior to the start of the tournament. While England’s route to the semis might not have been as convincing as India’s, a clinical performance might see them etch closer to their second T20 World Cup 2022 title. This match is India’s first T20 World Cup semifinal since 2016 as the Men in Blue had crashed out of the group stage last year. India would hope to make it to the final, their first since 2014 at the T20 World Cup 2022 and set up another blockbuster showdown against Pakistan, on Sunday, in Melbourne. Stay tuned to find out who will win this contest!

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.